Chick-fil-A Springs Into the Season With New Sweet and Smoky Line-up

Chick-fil-A ® is celebrating the start of spring with vibrant new flavors to kick-start the warmer days. Starting March 17, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich returns to menus nationwide, this time featuring three options for Guests to create their own customized smoky twist. Also making its debut – and a perfectly sweet pairing – are the new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages, also available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

A Bold Twist on Backyard Flavors: Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

This spring, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is back – this time with three filet options for Guests to customize their sandwich – original and spicy, alongside the classic grilled filet. The juicy chicken is paired with crispy bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, topped with Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and a smoky BBQ sauce, served on a toasted, buttery, sweet yeast bun.

Spring’s Sweet Escape: Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages

Chick-fil-A’s new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages combine sweet and juicy pineapple flavors, along with a unique, tropical dragonfruit twist, featuring a line-up of four refreshing options:

Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade This treat combines Chick-fil-A® Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and our signature Icedream® dessert, mixed with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.

Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade This combination is a mix of classic Chick-fil-A® Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.

Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea Freshly-brewed daily from a blend of tea leaves, the Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea mixes classic Iced Tea with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.

Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy® This beverage combines Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy® beverage (Chick-fil-A® Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea) with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.



Customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local restaurant for availability of these menu items. To read about Chick-fil-A’s menu, innovations and more, visit Chick-fil-A.com/press-room .

