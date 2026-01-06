Chick-fil-A Launches Golden Cup Sweepstakes

Chick-fil-A begins 2026 with an expansive “Newstalgia” campaign honoring eight decades in business, featuring collectible cup designs, permanent menu additions, and opportunities for 3,000 guests to win free meals for an entire year.

Golden Fan Cup Sweepstakes Offers Free Chick-fil-A for a Year

The chain’s anniversary celebration centers on a collectible cup promotion launching January 5, 2026. Four retro-inspired Classic Cup designs showcase iconic looks from Chick-fil-A’s archives, with each $3.99 cup available for limited-time purchase while supplies last. New designs roll out every few weeks throughout the promotional period.

Hidden among regular Classic Cups, 3,000 specialty Golden Fan Cup designs are randomly distributed across Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. Guests who purchase a Classic Cup and receive the Golden Fan design win free Chick-fil-A for one year.

Frosted Sodas and Floats Join Permanent Menu Lineup

Two beverage platforms inspired by classic soda fountain traditions become permanent menu offerings starting January 5, 2026. The additions transform Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert into customizable drink experiences.

Frosted Sodas combine hand-spun Icedream with guests’ choice of fountain beverages, creating smooth, creamy treats. Floats layer soda beneath Icedream for fizzy, foamy beverages designed for sipping or scooping.

Available flavor options include:

Coca-Cola

Dr Pepper

Sprite

Fanta

Powerade

Hi-C

Barq’s Root Beer

Diet varieties and additional fountain selections

Original Chicken Sandwich Returns in Vintage-Inspired Packaging

The Original Chicken Sandwich Meal receives special anniversary treatment through limited-time retro packaging. Archive-inspired vintage graphics adorn packaging for the sandwich, Waffle Potato Fries, and drink combinations available nationwide throughout the celebration period.

Specialty Merchandise Collection Debuts Throughout 2026

All-new Specialty Plush Cows featuring rotating designs become available for exclusive in-restaurant purchase as the year progresses. The Newstalgia-themed merchandise collection expands to include apparel, accessories, and additional items launching throughout 2026 on the official Chick-fil-A shop website at https://shop.chick-fil-a.com.

“This year marks more than an anniversary — it’s a celebration of the memories, meals and meaningful moments that have brought people together at Chick-fil-A for generations,” said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media. “We have so much in store this year, delivering menu items and experiences that are fresh and exciting yet firmly rooted in Chick-fil-A’s renowned quality, care, generosity, and hospitality.”

The 80th anniversary campaign positions heritage alongside innovation as Chick-fil-A maintains its focus on quality ingredients, restaurant hospitality, and customer experience while introducing contemporary menu options and collectible promotional items.

Additional information about Chick-fil-A menu offerings, locations, and the anniversary celebration is available at https://www.chick-fil-a.com.

