Chick-fil-A Introducing New Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich

This summer, Chick-fil-A® is inviting Guests to embrace the big flavors of a backyard barbecue with the launch of a new, seasonal entrée – the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich. Complementing the smoky flavors, Chick-fil-A’s much-loved seasonal treat – the Peach Milkshake – is making its return for the 15th year as a perfectly sweet sidekick. Starting June 10, Guests nationwide can enjoy these limited time menu items while supplies last.

Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich: Meet Your NEW Summertime Bite

First tested in 2023 in Indianapolis?and?Lexington, Ky., Chick-fil-A’s new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich balances the delicate flavors of sweet maple syrup combined with a gentle heat and delicious backyard grill flavor.

The sandwich is made with a lemon herb marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender, smoky taste. It is served on a buttery and toasted maple flavored brioche bun, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend, topped with sweet and spicy pickles.

Chick-fil-A’s seasonal Peach Milkshake – and one of the brands most popular shakes – is returning for its 15th year. Each hand-spun milkshake combines Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream® dessert and peach puree and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry (except when delivered).

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick up or delivery. To read the latest information about Chick-fil-A’s menu, innovations and more, visit Chick-fil-A.com/stories.

Source: Restaurant News

