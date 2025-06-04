Chick-fil-A Brings Back Peach Milkshake for Summer

May 29, 2025—Summer’s just peachy at Chick-fil-A®! Starting June 9, Guests nationwide can once again enjoy the classic seasonal sip—Peach Milkshake—which is celebrating its 16th year as a highly anticipated fan favorite. This year, the cool, creamy treat is joined by the new Peach Frosted Lemonade, offering a fresh twist on the much-loved flavor. Both summer treats will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Peachy Perfection

Peach Milkshake: A Returning Seasonal Classic Originally crafted by Chick-fil-A Culinary Lead Angela Canada, the Peach Milkshake is a classic summer treat inspired by her grandmother’s homemade peach ice cream recipe. Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, this creamy milkshake features Chick-fil-A ® Icedream ® dessert and peaches, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

Introducing the New Peach Frosted Lemonade The Peach Frosted Lemonade is a sweet and refreshing treat, featuring a combination of Chick-fil-A ® Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and Icedream dessert mixed with peaches. Offering a delicious twist, the Peach Frosted Lemonade delivers a taste of summer with every sip, adding fresh lemon juice to the recipe for a perfectly balanced blend of creamy, fruity and refreshing flavors.



Source: Chick-fil-A

