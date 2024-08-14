Chick-fil-A Banana Pudding Milkshake Makes a Nationwide Comeback

(Aug. 12, 2024) – Chick-fil-A® is bringing back the brand’s best-selling seasonal offering of all time – now with a spicy option for Guests to enjoy. Starting August 26, 2024, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will return to menus nationwide along with the new Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich , available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

And that’s not the only fan-favorite making a comeback this season. After a 13-year hiatus – and countless calls for its return – the Banana Pudding Milkshake is making its way to menus nationwide, bringing back a cool twist on the classic dessert.

Banana Pudding Milkshake: A Nostalgic Delight

Chick-fil-A is also bringing back the Banana Pudding Milkshake, a seasonal treat Guests have been requesting since its initial debut in 2011. With cooling, comforting flavors, the sweet and creamy milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A® Icedream® dessert mixed with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

In addition, Guests can cover all their banana bases with the new, Banana Frosted Coffee. The treat is a blend of cold-brewed coffee, the brand’s signature Icedream® dessert, banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

Source: Chick-fil-A

