Chick-fil-A Announces New Cherry Berry & Sprite and Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich

Launching August 18 at restaurants nationwide, Chick-fil-A is rolling out a new limited-time menu with something for everyone to enjoy. The lineup includes the return of a fan-favorite beverage flavor – now with a twist – a craveable new take on the original chicken sandwich, and two brand-new Waffle Potato Chip varieties. Whether Guests are looking for a refreshing new sip, delicious savory sandwich, or snack on the go, this year’s fall lineup delivers a flavorful spin for the season.

First introduced last Spring, Cherry Berry is back for its second year, but this time with a crisp, refreshing remix! Cherry Berry & Sprite®, Chick-fil-A’s first-ever seasonal soda, is making its debut, alongside a full lineup including:

Cherry Berry & Sprite® : A sparkling mix of crisp Sprite® with delicious cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors

A Warm Welcome to the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich

Following a successful test in Raleigh, N.C. last Spring, the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich is now launching nationwide due to Guest demand. The sandwich features a toasted, buttery pretzel bun, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese, strips of applewood smoked bacon and a side of Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce. Guests can also choose their preferred filet to customize to their taste: original, spicy or grilled.

Chip Lovers, Rejoice!

Snack time looks better than ever with the debut of two exciting potato chip varieties, now offered in a new waffle cut style more closely resembling Chick-fil-A’s classic Waffle Potato Fries. Starting August 18, the new chips will be available as a permanent side item, a convenient on-the-go snack, or a catering option for any occasion:

Original Flavor Waffle Potato Chips: Chick-fil-A’s classic waffle cut potato chips sprinkled with sea salt

Chick-fil-A’s classic waffle cut potato chips sprinkled with sea salt Chick-fil-A® Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips: A bold new flavor inspired by the brand’s signature smoky and tangy Chick-fil-A® Sauce

The new chips will also be available to purchase in 7-ounce-size bags in select retail locations across the Atlantic and Southeast regions later this fall.

