Chicago Woman Victim of Bank Fraud in Murfreesboro

A Chicago woman is the victim of bank fraud committed by a suspect in Murfreesboro.

The victim alerted police that someone obtained a copy of the balance of her account at the U.S. Bank on S. Rutherford Blvd on July 29, 2020. The unknown woman went inside the U.S. Bank inside the Kroger on S. Church St. and withdrew $4,855 from the account.

The victim has filed reports with the Chicago Police Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Please contact Detective Earl Crow at 629-201-5504 if you can help identify and locate the woman in the photographs.

MORE CRIME NEWS