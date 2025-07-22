Cheers to Brunch: Discover Maple Street’s Must-Try Brunch Drinks in Nashville

Maple Street Biscuit Company may be known for its bold, handcrafted comfort food, but in Nashville, the brunch experience goes far beyond the plate. The weekend brunch menu isn’t just about biscuit sandwiches and waffle stacks—it’s also about sipping something special.

From smooth cold brews and handcrafted lattes to mimosas, cocktails, and moonshine-infused creations, Maple Street’s Nashville-exclusive drink lineup brings a flavorful twist to your Saturday or Sunday plans.

What’s Pouring at Maple Street Nashville-Area Locations

Signature Sips: Enjoy handcrafted favorites like the Maple Vanilla Latte and Sweet Foam Cold Brew.

Brunch Cocktails: Sip on mimosas, Bloody Marys, and maple bourbon iced coffee made for weekend vibes.

Moonshine Specials: Try Nashville-exclusive drinks featuring Old Smokey Moonshine, including the Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew.

Start With a Sip: Signature Coffee Favorites

Whether you’re easing into your morning or fueling up for the day ahead, Maple Street’s coffee creations are a must.

Maple Vanilla Latte: A cozy and comforting blend of espresso, steamed milk, and subtle maple and vanilla notes. Sweet Foam Cold Brew: Smooth cold brew coffee topped with house-made sweet cream foam for just the right balance of bold and creamy.



Iced Churro Latte: A seasonal sweet cinnamon iced latte that tastes like summer should.

Made with coffee roasted by Muletown Coffee Roasters in Columbia, Tennessee, these drinks are the perfect pairing for everything from biscuit sandwiches to brunch bowls.

Booze & Bubbles: Brunch Classics with a Twist

Weekends are made for something bubbly. You’ll find a brunch cocktail menu at Maple Street’s Nashville-area locations that puts a fresh spin on timeless favorites.

Classic Mimosa: Fresh-squeezed orange juice mixed with crisp sparkling wine.

Sunrise: A vibrant blend of orange juice, cranberry juice, and sparkling wine for a colorful and refreshing sip.

Berry Fields: Orange juice and berry jam shaken with sparkling wine for a slightly sweet, slightly tart twist.

Bloody Mary: A bold, savory option perfect for those who like a little spice with their brunch.

Maple Bourbon Iced Coffee: A brunch-worthy sip that combines bold cold brew with the rich flavor of maple bourbon.

These drinks bring a celebratory touch to any weekend visit, no matter what’s on your plate.

Moonshine Makes Its Debut in Nashville

New to the Nashville brunch menu are moonshine cocktails made with Old Smokey Distillery Moonshine, bringing even more Southern spirit to the table. These exclusive offerings are as fun as they are flavorful:

Blackberry-Lemonade Lightnin’: Blackberry moonshine meets lemonade in a bright, refreshing blend.

Apple Sunshine: Apple pie moonshine, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and lemonade come together for a sweet and citrusy brunch cocktail.

Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew: A creative twist that pairs white chocolate strawberry cream moonshine with bold cold brew coffee.

These playful drinks are unique to the Nashville location and offer a bold way to toast the weekend.

Pair Your Drink With Bold Brunch Flavors

Maple Street’s drink menu shines on its own, but it’s even better when paired with their signature dishes. Try your favorite beverage alongside:

The Five & Dime: Chicken, bacon, cheddar, egg, and your choice of sausage or mushroom gravy on a biscuit.

Chix & Waffles: Crispy chicken tenders served on asiago and bacon waffles with a drizzle of maple syrup.

A hearty Power Bowl loaded with veggies, goat cheese, bacon, and a maple-balsamic drizzle.

Flavor-packed Steak or Classic Tacos for a handheld brunch you won’t forget.

No matter your order, there’s a perfect pour to go with it.

Make Maple Street Nashville Your Weekend Spot

If you’re looking for a brunch destination with more than just incredible food, find Maple Street Biscuit Company in Berry Hill, Brentwood or Murfreesboro. With handcrafted coffees, bubbly brunch cocktails, and a lineup of moonshine drinks you won’t find anywhere else, this weekend menu was made to impress.

So grab your friends, find a spot at the table, and raise a glass to brunch done the Maple Street way—flavorful, bold, and always worth savoring.

