Cheekwood Unveils Summer Activities

The summer calendar is heating up at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, with a lineup of activities and programs visitors won’t want to miss. Guests can look forward to exciting new events including captivating castles, a Community Celebration, and mannequins adorned with elaborate displays of fresh flowers. Familiar favorites like lively evening concerts, classic cars and delightful afternoon teas round out the calendar and provide something for everyone to enjoy at Cheekwood from May through August.

“Whether it’s an adventure in an Enchanted Castle or a celebration of the community we

all call home, every day at Cheekwood promises a unique experience that will soon

become a cherished memory,” said Cheekwood President and CEO Jane MacLeod. “This

summer is filled with fantastic programming that guests of all ages will love. I invite

everyone to come and be a part of a magical season at Cheekwood.”

Enchanted Castles at Cheekwood

May 1 – August 17

Calling all kings, queens, princes and princesses! Enchanted Castles invites the young

and young at heart to discover five stunning, locally crafted castles nestled among lush

summer blooms. This installation is a collaboration with Castle Homes, a custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee and provides the freedom for imaginations to soar as fairy-tale adventures come to life.

Each design provides a gateway to a diﬀerent world. From the Dragon’s Den, Formidable

Fortress and Wizard’s Watchtower to the Flower Fairy Palace and Crow’s Nest, the

experience will provide adventures for guests of all ages.

Enchanted Castles is in collaboration with Castle Homes and supported by Mitsui.

Cheekwood Community Celebration

June 3 – 7

Cheekwood welcomes all to visit during our first-ever Community Celebration with food

trucks, kids’ activities, special appearances by some of Nashville’s most iconic cultural

institutions, and exciting evening programs filled with music, a movie in the garden and

more. Enjoy performances by the Nashville Opera and The Nashville Shakespeare

Theater. The Country Music Hall of Fame brings its Musical Petting Zoo while the

Nashville Zoo will visit with three animal ambassadors. Legendary singer, songwriter, and

Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell will perform on Swan Lawn, a special Thursday

Night Out features Sunny Dada and AfrokokoRoot, and a kids’ rock fest showcases

Nashville’s coolest kid rock bands. Plus, classes from The Cheekwood Gardening School

will be oﬀered for just $5 every day of the celebration.

Members receive free daytime admission and discounted evening special event tickets.

Non-members receive half-price admission. For a full list of programming visit:

https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/cheekwood-community-celebration/

May Day Celebration

May 1 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Celebrate the opening of Enchanted Castles at Cheekwood with a morning full of

exploration and dancing for kids and their parents. During Cheekwood’s May Day

Celebration, make your own May Day baskets, enjoy storytime at each castle, food

trucks, and join performers from the Nashville Ballet as they lead dances around the

Maypole. Be the first to delight in the charming castles that will make summer at

Cheekwood more playful than ever.

Mother’s Day Tea

May 9 | 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

A special Mother’s Day edition of Cheekwood’s popular Afternoon Tea at Café 29

features memorable tableside service and a menu of refreshing seasonal teas, savory

bite-sized sandwiches, and freshly baked sweets for parties of 2 or 4 people. Tea service

is $50 per person for Cheekwood members and $50 plus the cost of a Gardens and

Mansion admission ticket for non-members. Reserve tickets at

https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/mothers-day-tea/

Mother’s Day Summer Annuals Plant Sale

May 10 – 11 | 9 a.m. until plants are sold out

A day at Cheekwood is the perfect gift for mom. After a stroll through the beautiful

gardens, make a stop at the Mother’s Day plant sale in the Beer Garden. Take home your

favorite varieties of Begonia, Lantana, Canna, SunPatiens, Zinnia, Guara, Caladium,

Angelonia, Petunia, Salvia, and more in colors ranging from warm pinks and lilacs to

vibrant oranges and reds. Cheekwood’s horticulturalists will be on hand with gardening

tips. For more details visit: https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/mothers-day-

summer-annuals-plant-sale/

Summer Camp

June 2 – July 25

Nashville’s favorite summer camp is back! Kids ages 5-14 can come explore the gardens,

make masterpieces, and more. Half day and full day camps are oﬀered and allow

campers to express their creativity through art, cooking, and gardening. Cheekwood’s

Summer Camp was voted Best Summer Camp by the Nashville Scene in 2024. There are

only a few spots left. For camp descriptions, to register or join the waitlist visit:

https://cheekwood.org/learn/childrens-programs/summer-camp/

Summer Camp is presented by Nissan. Material Support by BLICK Art Materials.

Thursday Night Out

May 29 – August 28 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday weekly concerts on Arboretum Lawn oﬀer an adventure through song, food,

and drink. Enjoy an eclectic mix of musical performances while savoring delicious bites

from food trucks and seasonal libations all while exploring Cheekwood’s beautiful

gardens and this year’s blockbuster exhibition, Enchanted Castles. On Thursday nights in

August, visitors are invited to bring their best four-legged friends for Dog Nights of

Summer. Human and canine participants can browse dog-themed vendors and enjoy

music, libations, and dog-friendly fun.

Summer Afternoon Iced Tea

June 10 – July 31 | Tuesdays & Thursdays | 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Summer Afternoon Iced Tea is a perfect way to beat the heat. Tableside service features

a selection of TennesSweet Food Company’s specialty iced teas, savory summer-flavored

bite-sized sandwiches, and freshly baked sweets for parties of 2 or 4 people. Reserve

tickets at https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/summer-afternoon-iced-teas/

Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood

June 14 & 15

Cruise into Cheekwood and stroll among more than 100 impeccably maintained classic

cars and vintage motorcycles from the early to mid-20th century during this dazzling

two-day event. Elegant cars from a bygone era shine against the backdrop of

Cheekwood’s lush gardens before the weekend culminates with a Tour d’Elegance drive

through the city streets of Belle Meade. Enjoy era-specific tunes, grab a drink from the

bar stations, and enjoy tasty bites from the city’s favorite food trucks. Bring the whole

family to enjoy a perfect Father’s Day weekend. For more details visit

https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/exposition-of-elegance-classic-cars-at-

cheekwood/Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood is sponsored by Andrews

Transporatation. Special thanks to Hyatt Place Nashville Green Hills.

Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection

July 12 – October 5

The magic that happens when a photographer captures a precise moment in a

performing artist’s life – on or oﬀ stage – is on view in Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs

from the Bank of America Collection. The exhibition consists of 33 photographs by 14

photographers that date from the 1920s to the 1980s. The photographs portray jazz

legends such as Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and celebrate the dynamic nature

of the genre. This exhibition has been loaned through the Bank of America Art in our

Communities program.

Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE

August 1 – 10

Global flower show sensation Fleurs de Villes has captivated audiences across five

countries with over 130 immersive floral exhibitions celebrating extraordinary local floral

artistry. Their debut 10-day exhibition at Cheekwood marks the first time their world-

famous one-of-a-kind floral masterpieces will be showcased at a historic estate in the

United States.

The show will feature a curated collection of 12 stunning fresh floral mannequins inspired

by Cheekwood’s permanent art collection, all created by Nashville’s top floral designers.

Displayed throughout Cheekwood’s Botanic Hall, Frist Learning Center, and the Historic

Mansion and Museum, this vibrant celebration of art and flowers invites visitors to vote

for their favorite design—and promises a truly enchanting experience for all ages.

Black Arts Bash

August 16 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

From morning to night, Cheekwood celebrates Black artists with dance, music, spoken

word, and more. This event is an exploration of Black traditions and artistic expression in

all forms, including musical performances, visual art, storytime, and tasty fare from local

Black chefs. Emerging and established artists will showcase their art, and visitors can join

in a collaborative art project, as well as hands-on activities for children.

New this year, Cheekwood and WNXP proudly present Black Women in Music. From 1 – 8

p.m. on the Arboretum Lawn Stage, experience an unforgettable celebration featuring a

dynamic and diverse lineup of local Black female songwriters, vocalists, and performers.

Stay tuned to Cheekwood.org for upcoming performer announcements.

Black Arts Bash is sponsored by HCA, supported by Asurion and media partner Urbaanite

Nashville.

Under the Stars Concert Series

The Under the Stars Concert Series returns, oﬀering the unforgettable opportunity to

enjoy the sounds of music’s most in-demand performers and players from across the

nation, under the night sky at Cheekwood. Over three magical evenings, music fills the

air while food trucks prepare mouthwatering bites and vendors oﬀer wines by the bottle,

local brews, and craft cocktails.

Under the Stars: An Evening with Rodney Crowell

June 4 | 7 p.m.

As a part of the first-ever Cheekwood Community Celebration, legendary singer,

songwriter, and Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell brings his timeless talent to

Cheekwood for an intimate concert on Swan Lawn. Premium ticket packages are

available, oﬀering exclusive perks for an elevated concert experience.

Songwriters Under the Stars

August 22 – 23 | 7 p.m.

Experience top Nashville hitmakers and musicians in a one-of-kind setting. Nestled on

gorgeous Swan Lawn, the concert features chart-toppers Brett James, Trannie

Anderson, and Tom Douglas, sharing songs and stories, accompanied by the renowned

String Light Symphony. Premium ticket packages are available, oﬀering exclusive perks

for an elevated concert experience. Songwriters Under the Stars is presented by GSRM Law.

The Cheekwood Gardening School

The Cheekwood Gardening School is the ultimate resource for the Nashville home

gardener, where you can learn from instructors hailing from local Master Gardner

Associations, regional plant societies, and Cheekwood’s horticulturists. Take advantage

of the opportunity to develop a new skill, meet like-minded horticulturists and expand

your gardening abilities.

May 10 | 9:30 a.m. | Gardening with Annuals: Creating Visual Delights

May 10 | 12 p.m. | Designing Containers with Summer Annuals

May 17 | 9:30 a.m. | Tomato 101

May 17 | 12 p.m. | Planting Your Summer Vegetable Garden

June 3 | 1:30 p.m. | Historic Garden Design: Selections from England, France, and Italy

June 4 | 1:30 p.m. | Designing Native Plant Gardens

June 5 | 1:30 p.m. | Dig In: Kid Friendly Gardening

June 6 | 1:30 p.m. | Bringing Birds to Your Garden

June 7 | 1:30 p.m. | Touch Grass: Mental Health Benefits of Nature

June 21 | 9:30 a.m. | Success in Herb Gardening

June 21 | 12 p.m. | Gardening in the South: Techniques to Beat the Heat

July 12 | 9:30 a.m. | Shade Tolerant Plants

July 12 | 12 p.m. | Starting Lawn Alternatives: Pocket Prairies and Rain Gardens

July 26 | 9:30 a.m. | Harvesting Summer Vegetables (and Recipe Swap)

July 26 | 12 p.m. | Looking Ahead: Planning Your Fall Garden

For the full list of summer programming and events and to reserve tickets, visit

cheekwood.org.

