Cheekwood to Celebrate 10 Years of Holiday Lights this Season

Nashville’s classic holiday tradition returns to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens with exciting new additions courtesy of a world-famous florist and a surprise marquee light installation.

To celebrate the 10th annual Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood, former Chief Floral Designer

for the White House, Laura Dowling, will create elaborate custom decorations inside the

Historic Mansion that will delight guests and spread holiday cheer. Dowling will also

debut her new book on Christmas decorating, Designing Christmas. Preview copies of

the book will be sold exclusively at Cheekwood gift shops and at Dowling’s lectures and

workshops while supplies last.

A special surprise will also greet visitors at this year’s show. A dazzling three-dimensional

display in the center of the Bradford Robertson Color Garden will reach 28 feet into the

sky. This feature is the pinnacle of RGB technology and was made possible with a

generous gift from the Andrea Waitt Carlton Family Foundation. The installation

represents a full circle moment for the AWC Family Foundation, which provided a lead

gift in 2013 to help make the first Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood possible and is now

funding a display featuring technology not available 10 years ago.

The festive scenery begins at the front gates with elegant and creative light displays

guests are accustomed to seeing at Holiday LIGHTS. A one-mile walking path will be

aglow with over one million twinkling lights and 120 decorated trees. Visitors can also

enjoy s’mores stations, seasonal libations, and a holiday marketplace.

“The 10th annual Holiday LIGHTS will be brighter than ever before,” said Cheekwood

President and CEO Jane MacLeod, “In addition to a new brilliant installation in the

garden amid more than one million lights, Laura Dowling’s beautiful creations will add

an extra special element to this 10-year celebration and beloved tradition. We are

excited to welcome guests to Cheekwood for this quintessential holiday experience.”

Holiday LIGHTS opens to the public November 22, 2024 and runs until January 5, 2025.The new light installation will also be revealed for the first time at 6 p.m. Find tickets here.

