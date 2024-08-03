Cheekwood’s ‘Dog Nights of Summer’ Brings Canine-Friendly Concerts Every Thursday in August

Calling all canines and their companions! Thursday, August 1st marked the beginning of a special phase of Cheekwood’s popular concert series, Thursday Night Out. Every Thursday in August, dogs are invited to join their human family members to enjoy the gardens, food and treats. Dog Nights of Summer feature dedicated drink stations for those with paws and local dog-focused vendors offering treats, apparel and more. Humans can enjoy seasonal beers, expertly crafted cocktails, and delicious bites created by Café 29 and local food trucks while listening to great music.

Dogs Nights of Summer are August 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to come prepared for hot weather. Water will be provided for dogs, but visitors are asked to BYOB – bring your own bowl – to ensure their dogs stay hydrated. All dogs must be on a leash. Except for service animals, dogs are not allowed inside any buildings including the Historic Mansion and Museum.

For a full list of musical acts scheduled throughout August and ticket information visit cheekwood.org.

