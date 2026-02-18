Cheekwood Reopens March 7 with 250,000 Red, White & Blue Blooms

After weeks of recovery and restoration following Winter Storm Fern, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is excited to announce it will officially reopen to the public on Saturday, March 7, 2026, coinciding with the start of its popular annual spring festival.

Experience beauty, community and history at Cheekwood this spring, as thousands of

brilliant blooms meet patriotic inspiration. Red, White & Blooms: Cheekwood in Bloom

honors America’s 250th birthday and celebrates the start of spring with a spectacular

sea of 250,000 red and white tulips, purple-blue violas, hyacinths, and an ever-growing

collection of daffodils, creating a vibrant display throughout the gardens.

The annual seasonal festival offers the perfect setting for families, friends, and nature

enthusiasts to gather and welcome warmer weather. On select weekends, enjoy live jazz

as talented student musicians from Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music perform

in the gardens. Guests can also stroll through breathtaking scenery, visit food trucks, or

bring their own picnic.

Cheekwood in Bloom takes place March 7 through April 12, 2026.

“Spring is a time of renewal, especially meaningful this year for Nashville – and there’s no

better place to enjoy the season and the hope it brings than at Cheekwood in Bloom,”

said Jane MacLeod, President and CEO of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. “We are so

happy to welcome guests back to the gardens for a beloved festival that brings our

community together – lifting spirits and celebrating the beauty, color and promise of

spring.”

Cheekwood in Bloom is presented by HCA Healthcare.

Holi

March 28 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Celebrate the season of renewal at Cheekwood during Holi, the Hindu “Festival of

Spring” or “Festival of Colors.” Holi aligns perfectly with Cheekwood in Bloom, adding

even more radiant colors to Cheekwood’s spring festivities. The annual event features

popular color throwing sessions where guests toss vibrant colored powder, or gulal, in the air or on themselves. There will also be hands-on activities for all ages, tasty fare from

local food vendors, shopping opportunities, and music and dance performances. Holi

activities are included with membership or general admission.

Holi is supported by HCA Healthcare, Nissan Foundation and Cumberland Trust.

Math in Bloom

March 14 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

On Pi Day, Cheekwood will celebrate mathematics during a festive daytime event

supporting the nationwide initiative, Math in Bloom.

Blending art, nature, and mathematics, Math in Bloom will offer a spectrum of engaging

experiences for visitors. Activations will include hands-on activities, self-guided

explorations, and workshops. All are meant to honor the inherent and often overlooked

connections between math and the natural world. For a full list of activities visit



Supported by Infinite Sums/Simons Foundation.

Middle Tennessee Daffodil Show

March 28 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

March 29 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

See some of the most stunning varieties of daffodils in the region, with gardeners

competing in divisions for horticulture, photography, and floral design. This two-day

event is open to the public and is hosted by The Middle Tennessee Daffodil Society and

approved by the American Daffodil Society.

Great Spring Art Hop

April 3 & 4 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hop into spring with a lively weekend filled with 48 egg hunts for children in every age

group. In addition to egg hunts featuring 36,000 eggs throughout the weekend, guests

can go on a scavenger hunt for larger-than-life bunny murals that are created by

Nashville artists and hidden throughout the gardens, and enjoy local food trucks, musical

performances and more.

Native Plant Sale

April 11 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until plants are sold out

The Garden Club of Nashville’s 19th Annual Native Plant Sale in the Frist Learning Center

will feature a variety of native plants, flowers and shrubs, including the Garden Club of

America’s Native Plant of the Year, Vernonia lettermannii, or Iron Butterfly. Proceeds

benefit The Howe Garden at Cheekwood. For the best selection of plants, guests are

encouraged to arrive early.

Dogs & Dogwoods

April 18 & 19 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dogs and dogwood trees combine to create a perfect spring weekend. Bring your furry

friend to Cheekwood for a stroll through the gardens and admire our nationally

recognized dogwood collection in full bloom. Enjoy a two-day event designed for dog

and nature lovers, featuring food trucks, local dog-focused vendors, live music, and the

stunning beauty of flowering dogwoods.

Music at Cheekwood

Weekends | March 7 – April 12 | 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Gather your friends for a relaxing outing in an outdoor setting. Listen to live

performances by local musicians, indulge in delicious bites from the city’s favorite food

trucks, and sip on refreshing beverages. On select weekends, talented student musicians

from Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music will perform in the gardens. Grab a

picnic table or bring a blanket for a gorgeous day amidst the sights and sounds of spring.

An American Story: Paintings from The Parthenon’s Cowan Collection

March 7 – August 23

Rediscover one of Nashville’s great artistic treasures. An American Story invites visitors to

experience the Cowan Collection as it has rarely been seen, outside its permanent home

of The Parthenon for the first time in nearly 40 years. This limited time exhibition

features sweeping landscapes, luminous plein-air paintings and portraits works by 57

painters. Gifted to the city of Nashville nearly a century ago by James M. Cowan, this

extraordinary collection traces a pivotal moment in American art history as it reveals

how American artists at the turn of the 20th century shaped a national artistic identity.

An American Story: Paintings from The Parthenon’s Cowan Collection is presented by

Bank of America.

Common Ground: The Hainsworth Collection in Conversation with Cheekwood’s

Permanent Collection

March 7 − June 21, 2026

Common Ground brings together, for the first time, paintings from the Hainsworth family

collection and Cheekwood’s permanent collection to create a rich visual survey of

American painting from 1876 to 1940. The two Nashville-based collections displayed

alongside one another create a dialogue, revealing shared cultural aspirations and

contrasting artistic visions. The exhibition examines major American art movements from

the Hudson River School to American Impressionism and the Ashcan School. Together,

the two collections enhance one another, offering a vibrant perspective on American art.

Lost for Words

March 7 – June 21

Lost for Words is a pop-infused graphic arts exhibition featuring prints from Cheekwood’s

permanent collection that transform language into playful visual expressions. With bold

typography, Pop Art energy and nods to everyday American culture, these works explore

how we communicate through both text and image. Mixing cultural references, bold

graphics, and a wink of humor, Lost for Words turns language into an adventure in visual

communication.

INTERVENTIONS: Karen LaMonte

March 14 – May 31

American artist Karen LaMonte is renowned for her life-sized ethereal dress sculptures

which explore the interplay of drapery, light, and the absence of the female form.

Created in glass and metal, LaMonte’s beautiful sculptures feature delicate folds and

fluid details while reflecting and refracting light and illuminating the space around them.

Now in its fifth year, INTERVENTIONS is an arts initiative to activate the Mansion’s period

rooms. The series invites renowned artists from around the globe to imagine and

implement a connection between their contemporary work and the fine and decorative

arts within the period rooms.

INTERVENTIONS is made possible by the Sandra Schatten Foundation.

The Cheekwood Gardening School

Cheekwood’s first-ever advanced gardening education program launches

in May 2026. Grow your green thumb expertise and connect with local peers and

experts, all while creating your own hands-on learning portfolio.

The Cheekwood Advanced Garden Design Certificate is composed of six core

courses and three electives, plus three Garden Gatherings, and mentorship for

each student. The 11-month program is a guided journey through all the seasons

at Cheekwood and in your own garden. Learn more about the curriculum

at https://cheekwood.org/gardening-school

In addition to the certificate program, lecture-style classes on a range of timely topics

will also help students expand their gardening abilities. See the full list of classes at

https://cheekwood.org/gardening-school/

Spring Adult Workshops

Adult Hands-On Workshops at Cheekwood are inspired by Cheekwood’s gardens and

seasonal exhibitions. From traditional crafts to contemporary techniques, each workshop

offers the chance to make something new under the guidance of an expert instructor.

Whether you’re an experienced artist, developing a new skill, or looking for a fun outing

with friends and family, the workshops provide an opportunity to unleash your creativity

and connect with local artists. For more information on classes visit



Advance reservations are required for spring events at Cheekwood. For the latest on

ticket prices and to purchase tickets visit cheekwood.org.

About Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Cheekwood is distinguished as one of the leading Country Place Era estates in the

nation. Formerly the family home of Mabel and Leslie Cheek, the 1930s estate, with its

30,000-square-foot Mansion and 55-acres of gardens, today serves the public as a

botanical garden, arboretum, and art museum with furnished period rooms and galleries

devoted to American art from the 18th to mid-20th centuries. The property includes 13

distinct gardens including the Blevins Japanese Garden and the Bracken Foundation

Children’s Garden, as well as a 1.5-mile woodland trail featuring outdoor monumental

sculpture. Each year, Cheekwood hosts seasonal festivals including Cheekwood in Bloom,

Summertime at Cheekwood, Cheekwood Harvest and Holiday LIGHTS. Cheekwood is

listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is accredited by the American

Alliance of Museums and nationally as a Level II Arboretum. It is a three-time voted USA

Today Top 10 Botanical Garden, named the Most Beautiful Garden in Tennessee in 2025

by HGTV, in 2024 and 2025 received a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, and in 2021

was named by Fodors as one of the 12 Most Beautiful Gardens in the American South.

Cheekwood is located eight miles southwest of downtown Nashville at 1200 Forrest Park

Drive. It is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with extended days and hours

of operation depending on the season. Visit cheekwood.org for current hours and to

purchase advance tickets required for admission.

