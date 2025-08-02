Cheekwood Presents American Painter Shawn Huckins Exhibit

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens names Shawn Huckins, an American painter best known for his fusion of technical skill and satirical wit, as the 2025 INTERVENTIONS artist. An exhibition featuring his work will be on view from August 30 – October 26, 2025.

INTERVENTIONS launched in 2021 as an arts initiative to activate the historic period

rooms and invite artists to seek inspiration from the Cheek family. The series features

renowned artists from around the globe who imagine and implement a connection

between their contemporary work and the fine and decorative arts within the Cheek

Mansion.

“We are excited to bring Shawn Huckins’ work to Cheekwood and to the Nashville

community,” said Sarah Sperling, Cheekwood Senior Vice President of External Relations

and Museum Aﬀairs.“He is a talented artist who has put a fascinating spin on the

paintings he created for this exhibition by reinterpreting and taking inspiration from the

fine art within the period rooms.”

“Inspired by Cheekwood’s own art collection and their 55-acre botanical garden, I’m

excited to bring my contemporary voice to the museum walls while honoring their rich

history,” said Huckins. “Guests can expect a unique fusion of modern creativity and

timeless elegance, where each piece invites reflection and dialogue, bridging past and

present in an immersive, thought-provoking experience.”

Huckins’ paintings recreate traditional landscape, still life and portrait paintings with the

addition of painted textiles and fabric to showcase his appreciation of history while

examining and challenging contemporary culture. The installation will consist of seven

paintings within the Mansion’s period rooms inspired by works from Cheekwood’s

permanent collection and the surrounding landscape.

Huckins is represented by numerous galleries across the globe including Duran

Contemporain of Montreal, Galerie Bessiéres in France, Richard Heller Gallery of Santa

Monica and K Contemporary of Denver. His work has been displayed in private and

public collections across the country, including The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, The

Tucson Museum of Art, The TIA Collection, and The Vicki Myhren Gallery at The University

of Denver.

The INTERVENTIONS program at Cheekwood is made possible by the Sandra Schatten

Foundation. To learn more about current and upcoming exhibitions, ticketing and other

information, visit cheekwood.org.

