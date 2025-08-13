Cheekwood Harvest Begins in September

As crisp air moves in and leaves start to change, the fall season shines at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens . In addition to the stunning display of fall colors courtesy of thousands of colorful pumpkins and chrysanthemums in the gardens, the festivities continue with new evening activities for the whole family.

Cheekwood Harvest runs from September 13 until October 30, 2025. New this year, the fun continues after dusk at Harvest NIGHTS on Thursdays throughout the festival. A towering Jack-o’-Lantern Topiary, adorned with an estimated 160 faux jack-o’-lanterns will be front and center in the Bradford Robertson Color Garden. Enjoy a spooky Scarecrow Trail complete with perfect photo opportunities next to jack-o’- lanterns, large cauldrons, and magic lanterns. Musical performances, food trucks and seasonal libations complete the perfect fall evening.

The popular Pumpkin Village returns to Arboretum Lawn. More than 75,000 pumpkins

provided by local farms will be nestled throughout the gardens, while 5,000 yellow, red

and orange chrysanthemums add an extra pop of fall color. Guests can snap a photo in

front of three charming houses made of pumpkins featuring thatch and cedar roofs

adorned with chartreuse and dark purple Ipomoea vines. A wide variety of pumpkins in

various colors including orange, light pink, green and white will be available for purchase

and ready for you to carve at home.

Take a stroll through the Scarecrow Trail and see how local artists, organizations and

schools turn ordinary frames into works of art and incorporate this year’s theme, “A Hint

of Haunts.”

The seasonal festival also oﬀers a chance to dance to live music in the beer garden,

expand your knowledge in a Cheekwood Gardening School class, and capture a scenic

fall photo. Cheekwood Harvest is always a festive, fun way to take in the autumn beauty

and make lasting memories.

Harvest NIGHTS

September 18 – October 30 | Thursdays | 5 – 9 p.m.

Fall festivities continue after dusk at Harvest NIGHTS on Thursdays. Enjoy special

programming, musical performances, food trucks, a Spooky Scarecrow Trail, seasonal

libations, and a memorable outing for the whole family.

September 18 | Pumpkinpalooza!

Pumpkin carving contests and demonstrations by master carver Lundy Cupp.

September 25 | Salsa Night at Cheekwood

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with salsa dancing, delicious food, and more.

October 9 | Oktoberfest at Cheekwood

Relax and take in the scenery with beer, brats, and Bavarian music.

October 30 | Bootanical Bash

Costume contest and dance party hosted by a DJ playing spooky tunes.

Weekend Musical Performances in the Beer Garden

Gather with friends to celebrate the arrival of fall at the Cheekwood Beer Garden – the

only beer garden in an actual garden in Nashville! Every weekend during Cheekwood

Harvest from noon to 2 p.m., enjoy local beers, specialty cocktails, wine and champagne,

and live music. Guests can grab a picnic table or bring a blanket and kick back and enjoy

a perfect fall day amongst the pumpkins and mums.

September 13 | Luke Bulla

September 14 | Jerry Tachoir Group

September 20 | Les Sabler (small band)

September 21 | Justyna Kelley

September 27 | The Fundamental Sound

September 28 | Summerlyn Powers

October 4 | Grimey’s New & Preloved Music

October 5 | Les Sabler (big band)

October 11 | The Beatledudes

October 12 | Chloe Kimes

October 18 | Hi-Jivers

October 19 | Hannah Juanita

October 25 | Grimey’s AJO3

October 26 | Shaun Murphy

Japanese Moon Viewing

October 5 | 4 – 9 p.m.

Cheekwood’s 11th annual Japanese Moon Viewing celebration, Otsukimi, is an afternoon

and moonlit evening featuring a kimono fashion show, tea ceremony demonstrations,

traditional Japanese music and dance, mochi pounding, and other hands-on activities as

the Harvest moon shines from above. This celebration of Japanese art, gardens, and

culture is produced in partnership with the Consulate General of Japan and Japan-

America Society of Tennessee. Japanese Moon Viewing is sponsored by HCA and supported by Nissan Foundation,

Asurion, and Mitsui.

Halloween Pooch Party

October 25 & 26 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bring your pup out for costume contests and snap a pic of your four-legged companion

at the Pumpkin Village. Costume contests will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. This

year’s special costume category is “A Hint of Haunts,” so bring your pooches dressed as

Halloween characters and let them strut their stuff on the stage. Also, browse the dog-

friendly vendors and delight your furry friends with special treats. Members can reserve

tickets starting on August 26. Tickets go on sale to not-yet members on September 2.

El Día de los Muertos

November 1 & 2 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the 26th year, Cheekwood presents the largest Day of the Dead festival in Middle

Tennessee where you can experience murals created by area middle and high school

students, beautiful ofrendas or memorial altars honoring the deceased, Latin and Aztec

dance performers, traditional musical performances, authentic cuisine and handmade

goods, and hands-on activities for kids of all ages. The popular weekend sells out

quickly, so visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets early. Tickets go on sale September

23.

Harvest Afternoon Tea at Café 29

September 16 – October 23 | Tuesday & Thursday | 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Cheekwood’s popular Afternoon Tea continues with an updated menu of seasonal teas,

savory bite-sized sandwiches, and freshly baked sweets to reflect the flavors of autumn.

Tableside service is offered for parties of 2 or 4 guests. Reserve tickets at

cheekwood.org. Members: $50 per attendee Not-Yet Members: $50 per attendee + general admission

A Very Downton Tea at Cheekwood’s Café 29

September 11 | 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

As Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale opens in theaters on September 12, Cheekwood

cordially invites you to a splendid celebration fit for the Crawley family. Elegant

tableside service will feature Downtown Abbey-inspired tea flavors, champagne to toast

the occasion, scones, clotted cream, and confections that would make Mrs. Patmore

proud. In partnership with Focus Features, we’ll have Downton Abbey-themed

giveaways. Reservations are available for parties of 2 and 4. Reserve tickets at

cheekwood.org. Members: $75 per person Not-Yet Members: $75 per person + general admission

Music City Rose Show

September 13 & 14 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Nashville Rose Society invites you to see the most accomplished, award-winning

rosarians from across Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky as they compete for “Best

Rose” awards in multiple categories – from hybrid teas, floribundas, and miniatures to

shrub roses and old garden roses – displaying hundreds of beautiful roses in a variety of

colors and fragrances. Master Rosarian Ron Daniels will share rose gardening expertise

in a lecture on Saturday, September 13, at 1 p.m.

Harvest Plant Sale

September 20 & 21 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until plants are sold out

From mums to perennials, violas, pansies and more, view a curated selection of fall

plants, many of which are planted at Cheekwood. The sale is on Arboretum Lawn

adjacent to the pumpkin sale kiosk, so you can coordinate your plants with your pumpkin

selections. Gardeners will be available to assist with design and installation ideas.

Spring Bulb Sale

October 18 & 19 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until plants are sold out

Get a head start on finding flower bulbs that will bloom into pure joy next spring.

Cheekwood’s annual bulb sale showcases spring flowering tulips and daﬀodils, most of

which will be on display during Cheekwood in Bloom in 2026. Bulb varieties at this sale

include many shades of red and white, a big part of next year’s spring festival theme.

The curated selection of bulbs for sale will be set up outside the Garden Gift Shop next

to Botanic Hall.

The Cheekwood Gardening School

September 13 – October 25

Autumn is a season of harvesting as well as planning and planting. Join us to navigate

this important gardening time with confidence. Whether you are just beginning as a

home gardener or looking to expand your planting repertoire, learn from experienced

instructors from regional plant societies, local Master Gardeners, and Cheekwood’s own

staﬀ. Fall class topics include landscape design, growing backyard habitats, cool-season

containers and more.

Cheekwood After Hours

Experience Cheekwood as never before while deepening your knowledge of the gardens

and historic estate. These new classes focus on a particular element of Cheekwood that

you may have passed by while visiting during the day. However, now you will be able to

take a closer look and establish a new appreciation of the beauty of Cheekwood.

September 17 | Bryant Fleming’s Vision: Water at Cheekwood

September 24 | Blevins Japanese Garden

October 1 | Burr Terrace Garden

For a full list of Cheekwood Gardening School classes,

visit https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-programs/cheekwood-gardening-

school/.

INTERVENTIONS: Shawn Huckins

August 30 – October 26

American painter, Shawn Huckins, is best known for his fusion of technical skill and

satirical wit. Huckins’ paintings recreate traditional landscape, still life and portrait

paintings with the addition of painted textiles and fabric to showcase his appreciation of

history while examining and challenging contemporary culture. The installation will

consist of seven paintings within the Mansion’s period rooms that are inspired by works

from Cheekwood’s permanent collection and the surrounding landscape.

INTERVENTIONS launched in 2021 as an arts initiative to activate the historic period

rooms and invite artists to seek inspiration from the Cheek family. The series is made

possible by the Sandra Schatten Foundation.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Cheekwood Harvest, Harvest NIGHTS, Harvest Afternoon Teas and Japanese

Moon Viewing go on sale August 12 at cheekwood.org. Reserving a timed-entry ticket in

advance is required for all guests. During busy seasons and events, Cheekwood may

reach parking capacity. If parking capacity is reached, walk-up tickets will only be

available for those utilizing rideshare services.

