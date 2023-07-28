Check Out These Rooftop Bars Before the George Strait Concert

The King of Country Music, George Strait is coming to Nissan Stadium this weekend for two nights – Friday and Saturday. Special guests for the show will be Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.
If you looking to head down early, here are a few rooftops to visit ahead of the show.
1Harriett’s Rooftop
710 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
Harriett’s Rooftop Bar is located at the 1 Hotel. It gives a unique view of downtown Nashville. Find a selection of small bites like rock shrimp, lobster hush puppies, and more. Hours on Friday are 4 pm until 2 am and hours on Saturday are 2 pm until 2 am.
2Acme Feed and Seed
101 Broadway, Nashville
From the made-from-scratch family recipes to the local craft beer selection, regionally sourced retail items in the Acme Farm Store, a constant stream of artists that appear on Acme Radio Live and our stage, or the curated country music artifacts, it’s a place to be in Nashville. Hours for Friday and Saturday are 11 am – 2 am.
Find more information here.
3Rare Bird
200 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Rare Bird located at Noelle Hotel is the perfect place to celebrate a hard day’s work or put the finishing touches on a long day of play, accompanied by delicious cocktails and mouth-watering bites. Hours for the rooftop on Saturday will be noon until midnight. Find a selection of small bites and options for a burger or chicken sliders. Hours for Friday & Saturday are 12 pm – midnight.
Find more information here.
4Riviere
100 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
Located at the Four Seasons Nashville, Riviere just recently opened. The al fresco French Riviera-inspired restaurant, located on the hotel’s seventh-floor pool deck, offers incredible views of the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville. The rooftop is open 11 am – 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.
Find more information here.
5Thistle & Rye
1620 West End Avenue, Nashville
Atop the Conrad Hotel, Thistle & Rye features globally inspired small plates and inventive cocktails in a space where guests can enjoy live music, an indoor-outdoor bar, large patio and windows overlooking bustling downtown Nashville. Hours for Friday and Saturday are 4 pm until 1 am.
Find more information here.