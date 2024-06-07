Check Out Photos from CMA Fest 2024

CMA Fest 2024 began on Thursday, June 6, for its first day of the four-day events. The first event at Fan Fair X had fans lined up hours ahead of time wrapped around Music City Center. Dolly Parton kicked off the Close-Up stage, where she confirmed the news of her new hotel and museum in downtown Nashville, a line of Dolly wines, and more.

At Nissan Stadium, nighttime shows, the first night of four, didn’t disappoint. Ashley McBryde brought out special guests Gretchen Wilson as they performed “Redneck Woman.” Another surprise performance was Post Malone’s appearance on the Nissan platform stage. Malone performed “I Had Some Help” and told the crowd about an upcoming country LP in the works. Malone also welcomed Blake Shelton to the stage.

The night at Nissan Stadium ended with Lynyrd Skynyrd giving the crowd fan favorites like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Me Three Steps,” and “Freebird,” with special guest guitarist Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top.

Take a look at our photos.

