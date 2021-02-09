Detectives need assistance identifying the person who altered a stolen check and fraudulently cashed it at Walmart in November 2020.

A Nashville victim sent a $134.75 check by mail to pay a Comcast bill, but the cable company never received payment. Pinnacle Bank informed the victim the check was altered and written to Walmart (2900 S. Rutherford Blvd.) for $600 to purchase three $200 gift cards.

The victim originally reported the theft and fraud to Metro Nashville Police Department, but since the crime occurred in Murfreesboro, MPD is now investigating.

If you know the identity of this individual, please contact Detective Earl Crow at 629-201-5504 or email at [email protected]