Chase Matthew to Make Headline Debut The Ryman

Tennessee native Chase Matthew announces his highly anticipated hometown headline debut at the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 21, 2025. Tickets on sale here.

“Hometown shows are special for any artist and headlining Ryman Auditorium is an extra special place for a Country artist to perform. The history behind the historic Ryman has a significance which makes this such an awesome opportunity. Growing up in Nashville means that my hometown show, and my first time headlining the Ryman, are happening the same night!” shares Matthew. “I’m having a hard time putting into words what everyone should expect, but I know it will be an evening my fans, friends, and family will never forget! Maybe a few surprise guests too.”

Named “One to Watch” by HITS and among MusicRow’s Next Big Thing Class of 2024, the Warner Music Nashville artist is on pace to surpass 145 shows this year alone and will have entertained over 1 MILLION fans with his high-energy live performances across the country. Audiences that have attended 2024 tours by Jason Aldean (HIGHWAY DESPERADO TOUR) and Luke Bryan (MIND OF A COUNTRY BOY TOUR) have seen Matthew light things up, after he’s previously supported Jelly Roll, Travis Tritt, and Lainey Wilson, among others. No stranger to huge crowds, he’s also performed on some of Country’s biggest music festival stages like Gulf Coast Jam, Tortuga, and Cheyenne Frontier Days. Check out his website for upcoming touring information.

Recently reaching Top 5 with his GOLD-certified debut single, “Love You Again” (from sophomore album Come Get Your Memory), and releasing a new song, “Backroads Of My Mind,” earlier this month, plus serving a double shot of collaborations including “Floats Your Boat” with Flo Rida and “Cold Blooded” with Fernando & Sorocaba, Matthew is riding high during a year of red-hot success. The Opry NextStage Class of 2024 member is next up for his first award show nomination for The New Artist of 2024 at the fan-voted 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards. Hosted live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House by Shania Twain on Thursday (9/26), fans can watch on NBC and Peacock at 8/7c.

