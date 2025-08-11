Chase Ends in Arrest of Theft Suspect in Nolensville

August 11, 2025 – Nolensville Police used spike strips to stop a wanted suspect’s vehicle Saturday evening, leading to a brief foot chase and arrest.

Around 5:15 p.m. on August 9, officers were alerted by a Flock License Plate Reader (LPR) to a vehicle linked to a suspect wanted for felony theft in Rutherford County and for questioning in a theft case in Williamson County. Officers located the vehicle on Kidd Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Police deployed spike strips, disabling the vehicle near Burkitt Commons. The suspect then ran from the scene but was apprehended after a short pursuit.

Nolensville Police say the man will face additional charges in connection with Saturday’s incident.

