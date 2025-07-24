Charlie Sheen to Appear at Music City Sports Card and Autograph Show

The three-day 2025 Music City Sports Card, Collectibles, and Autograph show is coming to Franklin, Tennessee, at the Ag Expo Park (4215 Long Lane, Franklin, TN 37064) on Friday, September 26th, Saturday, September 27th & Sunday, September 28th, 2025!

The event features 200+ tables of the industry’s top dealers buying and selling sports cards, collectibles, and memorabilia.

Appearing on Saturday, September 27th, will be Charlie Sheen. Sheen was the star of Two and a Half Men, Major League, Platoon, Wall Street, and more. Fans will be able to meet the actor on Saturday.

Autographs Guests include: Ozzie Smith, Frank Thomas, Fred McGriff, Eddie Murray, Carmen Electra, Lawrence Taylor, Brian Bosworth, Sooners Heisman Winners, Ricky Williams, Jose Canseco, Doc Gooden, Jeff Bagwell, Mark Grace, Larry Johnson and many more.

Autograph & Photo-Op tickets are on sale now on the show’s website HERE.

$10 Daily Admission/3-Day VIP Packages and Autograph Tickets are on sale NOW!

ATTENTION VENDORS

Reserve your tables now!

EMAIL- [email protected] or order on the show’s website.

More information and tickets HERE.

