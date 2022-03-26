Breezes will finally calm down on Saturday night after a windy day, and temperatures will be cooler than we have been experiencing here in Tennessee.

With clearing skies and cooler temperatures, the risk of a Spring frost comes into play. So spending part of your day Saturday bringing in tender plants and covering others will probably be a good idea. If you can’t bring in or cover….just give them a good soaking Saturday afternoon.

Here is what we know from the NWS:

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.