CFRC Rodeo Returns Feb. 28, March 1 to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum

A variety of events including bull riding, chuck wagon races and clowns will be part of the upcoming CFRC Rodeo hosted by The Community Foundation of Rutherford County.

The rodeo returns for a two-night run, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, March 1, at Middle Tennessee State University’s Miller Coliseum, 304B W. Thompson Lane, in Murfreesboro. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices will be $25 for adults and teenagers 13 and up; $10 for children ages 7 to 12 and free admission for ages 6 and under. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Family-owned and -operated Lone Star Rodeo Company, based in Crofton, Kentucky, near Hopkinsville, will again bring a family friendly, action-packed show that will also include saddle bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping and team roping.

It marks the third year The Community Foundation of Rutherford County has hosted the rodeo, with MTSU, presenting sponsor Rollins Excavating Company LLC owned by Dela Rollins, 2023-24 presenting sponsor Swanson Companies and other local partners working to make it a successful event.

“In a very short period of time, the CFRC Rodeo has quickly become one of our community’s most favorite events to attend,” said Kelly G Rollins, chair and president of The Community Foundation of Rutherford County. “We do a great job of putting it all together in bringing an event to our community the whole family can enjoy. Families are looking for downhome wholesome entertainment and we bring it right to your front doorstep at Miller Coliseum.”

Rollins said they are adding additional opening ceremonies entertainment, including an LED-lit American flag, an enhanced laser show along with a Silk Curtain Dancer.

Vendors include Texas Twister Drinks, Slick Pig BBQ, Franklin’s Fruit Tea, Kona Ice, DonutNV, Mac’s Kettle Corn and more. Tennessee Roots Designs will be selling CFRC Rodeo gear. LinkT Custom Fit Permanent Jewelry, Tennessee Cutlery Company, French’s Shoes & Boots and Anderson Custom Apparel are among other popular merchants.

National HealthCare Corp., TDK Construction, Keach Investments, Global Industrial Components, Anchor Business Services LLC and CFRC corporate founding donor Pinnacle Financial Partners are other sponsors.

Rollins added that he is thankful for the university support — from President Sidney A. McPhee to the Division of Marketing and Communications, including Blue Print, and others at the university — to help make these two nights a success.

Rollins also praised the CFRC Board of Directors “for their unwavering commitment to making this event a success” and thanked “our community for embracing our organization and trusting us to be great stewards of their philanthropic objectives.”

The Community Foundation of Rutherford County, a nonprofit charitable organization, promotes the betterment of Rutherford and Cannon counties, providing a way to make lasting gifts for the benefit of nonprofits in our community.

For more information, call 615-210-1037 or visit www.cfrutherford.org.

