Central Magnet Student to Speak at TEDxYouth@JeffersonStreet in Nashville

Central Magnet School junior Madison Harbour will be among the featured presenters at TEDxYouth@JeffersonStreet on Sunday, November 16, at The Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.

Harbour will share her insights on the meaning of true art and how its imperfections, our struggles, scars and stories, give music its soul. Her message challenges audiences to consider how, as machines become more capable, we risk losing the human pulse that makes art authentic and meaningful. Her talk is part of the event’s 2025 theme, STEAM with a Twist.

“Being part of TEDxYouth@JeffersonStreet is such an incredible opportunity to inspire others to see that leadership and creativity go hand in hand,” Harbour said. “I want young people, especially girls interested in STEM, to know that they belong in every room where ideas are being created.”

Harbour currently serves as an Ambassador for Potentia360, a nonprofit organization empowering high school girls in technology, and she co-founded the Potentia360@CMS chapter at Central Magnet. She is also Curriculum Lead for the Society of Women Engineers and Co-Founder and President of the Central Magnet Podcast Club, where she helps amplify student voices through storytelling and media.

A talented musician, Harbour earned a spot in the 2026 All-State Choir and is an active member of both the Tri-Music Honor Society and the CMS Show Choir. She hopes to combine her passions for technology and creativity as she pursues a career in computer engineering.

Event Details: Sunday, November 16, 2025

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Doors Open: 10:30 a.m.

The Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College | 1011 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN

Free & Open to the Public | Registration Required

