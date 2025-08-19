Central Magnet School Named National Beta School of Merit

Rutherford County Schools is proud to announce that Central Magnet School is a 2024-2025 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year 5,930 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders!”

With more than 500,000 active members and 14,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. National Elementary Beta includes grades 4-5, National Junior Beta includes grades 6-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12.

Visit betaclub.org for more information.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email