Center for the Arts Presents _Little Women - The Musical_

The Center for the Arts is finally reopening its doors and resuming its season since the start of the pandemic with the family-friendly favorite Little Women – The Musical. The production, which was two weeks away from opening in March 2020, opened on Friday, October 22 and runs through Sunday, November 7.

Little Women-The Musical tells the classic story based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott about her life growing up with her sisters during the Civil War era. It is beautifully adapted and features some of the best talent in Murfreesboro.

“I am thrilled to finally resume our season with Little Women – The Musical!” says Center for the Arts’ Artistic Director, Mark David Williams. “It’s an exceptionally talented cast performing a beautifully written show. I couldn’t be more excited to share this musical with our audiences!”

The Center for the Arts had to shut its doors in March 2020 because of the worldwide pandemic. Arts organizations all over the world have suffered, along with many other businesses, during the past year and a half.

“I’m really proud of our staff for rallying through one of the worst times for Arts Organizations in recent history,” said Patience Long, Center for the Arts’ Executive Director. “The simple fact we are able to bring this production to The Center is a testament to our staff, board, and volunteers—not to mention the artists who have been without their outlet for the past year and a half.”

The Center halted its production of The Diary of Anne Frank one day early and hasn’t produced a season show on its mainstage since.

“We worked hard to make sure we were still providing the community with an arts outlet-whether it was virtual, outdoors, or on a smaller scale,” said Long. “We were fortunate to have so many in our community rally behind the Center – without them, I’m not sure we would still be here to bring this lovely musical to fruition on our stage.”

Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women – The Musical has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received a Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she must do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

Tickets start at $14 and are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro.

Little Women – The Musical is rated PG and runs Friday, October ­22 through Sunday, November 7.

Little Women – The Musical PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sun, Oct 24th, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Fri, Oct 29th, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Fri, Nov 5th, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Nov 6th, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Nov 7th, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Little Women – The Musical TICKETS: Adult $18.00; Seniors (65+)/Students/Military: $16.00; Children: $14.00 Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.

FOR TICKETS & SEASON PASSES PLEASE VISIT BOROARTS.ORG OR CALL 615-904-2787