The Center for Arts Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, opening on Friday, January 13.

“I am so excited to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Joseph is a beautiful story of forgiveness, redemption, hope amid darkness, and the fulfillment of dreams. Sold into slavery by jealous brothers then wrongly accused by Potiphar’s wife, Joseph finds himself thrown in prison. Have you ever been there? Misunderstood, mistreated, wrongly accused, and betrayed? As I have told my cast during the rehearsal process, “Go, Go, Go Joseph” is my favorite song of the show…it is a party in the dungeon during Joseph’s darkest hours. The beautiful thing about this scene is the celebration takes place in prison. No one came to let him out. He’s still doing time, yet the party is on. I truly believe joy and thanksgiving are great weapons to defeat darkness. It’s easy to complain when things are bad but to stand in the midst of these trying times and give praise to God and celebrate is a powerful weapon in your hand,” shares Denise Parton, the show’s Director and the Center’s Director of Education.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors that comes alive in the musical retelling with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob, is blessed with vivid dreams that foretell the future. Sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph endures a series of adventures which challenge him to his core. Soon he finds himself belonging to Potiphar, whose wife makes advances toward Joseph and ultimately lands him behind bars. However, news of Joseph’s ability to interpret dreams sparks the interest of the hilariously Elvis-like Pharaoh. Soon, Joseph is out of jail and well on his way to second-in-command.

Eventually, Joseph’s brothers find themselves unknowingly groveling at the feet of the brother they betrayed. As they fail to even recognize him, Joseph tests their integrity. He ultimately reveals himself and the brothers are reconciled. A truly timeless Old Testament tale, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is set to a multitude of musical genres, spanning from country-western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock-and-roll. This high-energy musical is perfect for all ages!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is presented by PNC Bank.

Tickets start at $20 and are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or in person at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is rated PG and runs Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 29.

Remaining Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sun, January 15 at 2:00 pm

Fri, January 20 at 7:30 pm

Sat, January 21 at 2:00 pm

Sat, January 21 at 7:30 pm

Sun, January 22 at 2:00 pm

Fri, January 27 at 7:30 pm

Sat, January 28 at 2:00 pm

Sat, January 28 at 7:30 pm

Sun, January 29 at 2:00 pm

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Adult $22.00; Senior (60+)/Military/Student/Child: $20.00

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.

