The Center for the Arts presents “Little Women” running May 21-23 at The Fountains at Gateway.

“We are excited to continue our arts programming in a different way,” says Executive Director Patience Long. “It has been a very long year and all of our community from youth to adults have been missing the excitement and escape of live theater. Having two productions both happening in May feels like we are getting back to normal.”

Adapted by the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women begins that memorable Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband and Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip. It ends just a year later when the happy family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas but also the return of Mr. March. In between these two events, we again live, laugh, love and cry with Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this story a classic. This show is directed by Denise Parton, Director of Education at The Center for the Arts. This production features students ages 9 to 18 who were selected by audition and plan to bring the story of the March family to Murfreesboro.

Performances of Little Women will be on May 21 at 7:30 PM, May 22 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and May 23 at 2:00 PM. Performances will be held at The Fountains at Gateway located at 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Tickets are $15 and patrons are encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available.

For more information visit www.boroarts.org or call (615) 904-ARTS (2787)