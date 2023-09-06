Centennial Park Conservancy to Host Immersive Art Fundraiser in Conjunction With Duncan McDaniel Exhibit

Centennial Park Conservancy is unveiling an artistic fundraiser unlike anything else in Nashville, to be hosted this fall in conjunction with the Parthenon’s newest exhibit, Duncan McDaniel: Fountain. Held at the Parthenon on October 26, Bright Night will be a colorful and culinary journey and a full sensory exploration of Fountain. Tickets are now on sale.

The Nashville premiere of Duncan McDaniel: Fountain, an exhibit that explores the mythology, art, and design of ancient Greek culture, will be on display in the East Gallery of the Parthenon from September 29, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The exhibit will include 18 original pieces of art, comprised of two backlit sculptures, nine suspended vases, six paintings, and one mural. A free opening reception will take place on September 28 at the Parthenon from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Through a multidisciplinary lens of painting, sculpture, and installation, McDaniel taps into a fountain from an era that has left unending images and ideas for us to ponder on a conscious and subconscious level. Curiosity and spontaneity flow through each artwork as he explores stacked patterns and repetition of lines, shapes, and color. The ambient aesthetic expressed in the undulating lines is a contemplation on the idea that each day we are slightly different versions of ourselves.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be showing this new body of work at the Parthenon,” said McDaniel. “Given the direction my art is heading in, the venue is a perfect fit to house my paintings and sculptures.”

On October 26, Centennial Park Conservancy will host Bright Night, a new fundraising event that will allow guests to become part of the art with an immersive and sensory experience. Bright Night is sponsored in part by Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt University.

“Bright Night is going to be a whimsical, colorful celebration of art, food, and fashion, all set against the magical backdrop of the Parthenon,” said Wendy Buntin, Senior Director of Donor Engagement for Centennial Park Conservancy. “From the moment guests arrive, they are going to be fully immersed in Duncan’s captivating work in an experience designed to tantalize all the senses. From meticulously crafted cocktails to delectable hors d’oeuvres to many surprises in between, Bright Night promises to be an unforgettable night.”

The evening begins with a Champagne reception in the East Gallery, where guests can explore the Fountain exhibition. Guests who purchase Aurora level tickets will be treated to a private gallery tour and conversation with the artist himself an hour before the Helios ticket holders are granted entry for a self-guided exhibit tour.

Following the gallery tour, Aurora ticket holders are treated to an exclusive curated culinary and cocktail experience in the Treasury. The multi-course “moving” menu from Juniper Green will be expertly prepared with over-the-top handcrafted cocktails from celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd. This intimate experience will all be enhanced by sensory installations throughout the space, featuring even more of McDaniel’s work.

Helios ticket holders will be treated to an exquisite cocktail reception in the Naos, featuring delectable passed hors d’oeuvres, handcrafted cocktails from celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd, and additional immersive art installations from McDaniel. The evening concludes with Helios and Aurora ticket holders being able to explore the full space freely.

All guests of Bright Night are encouraged to #wearitbright by dressing in brightly colored attire to become part of the art exhibit. Helios tickets are available for $200 per person. Aurora tickets are available for $1,500 per person. The private gallery tour with McDaniel begins at 5:30 p.m. for Aurora ticket holders, with an exclusive culinary experience to follow. The Helios gallery reception begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at conservancyonline.com/brightnight. All proceeds from the event benefit Centennial Park Conservancy, which is a nonprofit organization committed to sustaining the vibrancy of Centennial Park as a thriving public space through revitalization projects and accessible programming.

For more information on the exhibit, please visit nashvilleparthenon.com/events/duncan-mcdaniel-fountain. For more information on Bright Night, please visit conservancyonline.com/brightnight. For more information on Centennial Park Conservancy, please visit conservancyonline.com.

2023 Parthenon programming is underwritten by Centennial Park Conservancy with support from Amazon, Advance Financial Foundation, Hays Foundation, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, The Memorial Foundation, Metro Parks, National Endowment for the Arts, Old Town Trolley, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and the Sandra Schatten Foundation.

PARTHENON HOURS & ADMISSION

The Parthenon is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission to the Parthenon is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors 62 and over; and $8 for children 4 to 17. Children under 4 are admitted free. Centennial Park Conservancy members receive free museum admission.