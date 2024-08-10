Centennial Park Conservancy Announces Fall Musicians Corner Line-up

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s beloved free concert series, will continue celebrating its 15th year this fall with a five-week season of live music in Centennial Park, beginning on August 29, 2024. The multi-genre free music festival will kick off with a three-day Musicians Corner’s Free Fest in partnership with Lightning 100 from August 29-31, 2024. Musicians Corner will continue every Friday in September from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., including a special partnership with AMERICANAFEST® on September 20.

“We started our 15th year of Musicians Corner this spring with a phenomenal lineup of artists and great crowds,” said Justin Branam, Musicians Corner Executive Producer. “We’re looking forward to continuing the celebration this fall with five more weeks of incredible, multi-genre performances from both new and established artists. We are especially excited to partner with Lightning 100 for Free Fest, a three-day music festival happening at Centennial Park during Labor Day weekend. As always, all Musicians Corner concerts are free, family-friendly, and set against the beautiful backdrop of Centennial Park.”

New this year is Free Fest, a partnership between two longtime ambassadors for Nashville’s live music scene: Lightning 100 and Centennial Park Conservancy’s Musicians Corner. Free Fest continues a tradition of no-cost live music in Music City. This three-day music festival combines Lightning 100’s indie artist relationships with Musicians Corner’s fan-favorite outdoor concert experience that has been cultivated over 15 years in Centennial Park.

“We’ve been grateful to partner with and help promote the good work that Centennial Park Conservancy and Musicians Corner has done for the people of Music City over the past 15 years,” said Dan Buckley, Lightning 100 Program Director. “It is our honor to help book and work closer than ever with this legendary team. Events like this are part of the reason people from around the world travel and hope to someday live in Nashville. We truly are the luckiest city on the planet!”

Musicians Corner’s Fall Series will feature performances from 35 multi-genre artists, including Real Estate, Soccer Mommy, Michigander, Parker Millsap, and Birdtalker. The family-friendly and pet-friendly festival will continue to bring together a vast lineup of the city’s finest food vendors, local artisans, and Kidsville activities.

On Friday, September 20, 2024 Musicians Corner will partner again with AMERICANAFEST®. The special concert will give the Nashville community an opportunity to see official AMERICANAFEST® showcases for free.

————————————————

ARTIST LINEUP

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 – Free Fest (in partnership with Lightning 100) – Labor Day Weekend

(TBA) • Hovvdy • Phillip-Michael Scales • Texino • The Love-In

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 – Free Fest (in partnership with Lightning 100) – Labor Day Weekend

Real Estate • (TBA) • Jill Andrews • (TBA) • A Tribe of Horsman

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 – Free Fest (in partnership with Lightning 100) – Labor Day Weekend

Michigander • Daniel Nunnelee • (TBA) • Crystal Rose • Tabitha Meeks

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Birdtalker • Dean Johnson • Drumming Bird • Julia Cannon • Sam Hoffman

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Soccer Mommy • ZG Smith • Abigail Rose • Taylor Noelle • Love Montage

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 – in partnership with AMERICANAFEST

Kaitlin Butts • The Dead Tongues • Tommy Prine • Malena Cadiz • Theo Lawrence

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Parker Milsap • Sam Outlaw • The Medium • Larysa Jaye • Kadmon Love

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email