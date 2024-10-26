Centennial Park Conservancy Announces ECHO Chamber Music Series

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that the ECHO chamber music series at the Parthenon returns for its fifth season this winter with five concerts, kicking off December 8. The series features composers and contemporary ensembles performing chamber and choral music selected or arranged for the unique reverb of the Parthenon Naos and performed in front of the 42-foot statue of Athena.

“We are thrilled to welcome back ECHO Chamber Music Series at the Parthenon for a fifth season and believe it will be our best one yet,” said Justin Tam, Centennial Park Conservancy’s Vice President of Development and Park Partnerships. “We have a remarkable lineup of composers and ensembles who will once again be performing live chamber music selected specifically for the acoustics of the Parthenon Naos. ECHO is truly an only-in-Nashville experience, and we are so grateful for the community response and support over the past five years.”

ECHO’s 2024-2025 season kicks off on Sunday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Nashville in Harmony. The all-inclusive musical arts organization, bringing together people within both the LGBTQIA+ community ​and the community at large, is celebrating two decades of vocal performance excellence. Their ECHO concert will showcase a few holiday selections alongside some of their favorite pieces from their 20 years of fulfilling their mission: using music to build community and create social change. Nashville in Harmony is further marking their landmark year with a signature performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

On Sunday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m., SONUS Choir returns to ECHO for a beloved holiday tradition of “All is Calm.” The ensemble will synthesize contemporary choral repertoire with classic holiday favorites using its signature straight-tone blend, filling the room. SONUS is known for engaging and uplifting performances, surrounding the listener in a transcendent wash of sound as many voices unify as one. The holiday program will feature music in many languages by esteemed choral composers Ola Gjeilo, Morten Lauridsen, and Arvo Part in addition to well-known holiday favorites.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., SistaStrings, a dynamic musical duo comprised of sisters Chauntee and Monique Ross, will make their ECHO debut. With their unique blend of classical training, soulful melodies, and contemporary sounds, SistaStrings have established themselves as a formidable force within the music community. The duo was just voted “best instrumentalist” for the Americana Music Association’s 2023 honors. Their remarkable journey of fusing their classical training with their deep-rooted love for R&B, hip-hop, and gospel has led them to perform artists such as Joni Mitchell, Ed Sheeran, Maggie Rogers, Margo Price, Allison Russell, and Jason Isbell, as well as being members of Brandi Carlile’s touring band.

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Lockeland Strings returns to ECHO by popular demand. This global music collective is a community arts organization that showcases local artists accompanied by string quartet. They have performed internationally and collaborated with the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Lucie Silvas, and more. The performance will also showcase singer-songwriters backed by the Lockeland Strings ensemble. Songwriters will be announced soon.

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., the ECHO season will conclude with a special debut performance from the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Nashville’s global ambassadors since 1871, the Fisk Jubilee Singers are an a cappella ensemble from Nashville’s Fisk University that perform Negro spirituals originally sung by slaves prior to the Civil War. The original Fisk Jubilee Singers introduced ‘slave songs’ to the world in 1871 and were instrumental in preserving this unique American musical tradition known today as Negro spirituals. Their stirring performances share this rich culture globally and ensure the genre remains a vibrant musical tradition today.

General admission tickets for all ECHO concerts are $25 each. Patron tickets are available for $58 each and include two complimentary beverages and reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased now at conservancyonline.com/echo.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email