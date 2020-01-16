The 2020 census is just around the corner and the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring part-time local workers to assist. Interested individuals can join the 2020 census team by applying online at www.2020census.gov/jobs. Serving as a temporary census worker provides pay starting at $21 per hour, flexible hours, and paid training.

The United States Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years for the purpose of reapportioning seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Additionally, the census determines how more than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed back to states and local communities every year. A full and accurate count of the population is critical to the town’s share of federal dollars provided for services and infrastructure, including health care, employment, education, roads, and businesses.

Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed issued a proclamation on January 7, 2020, expressing the Town of Smyrna’s support for the 2020 census.

“Participating in the 2020 census is vital to the citizens of Smyrna,” explained Mayor Reed. “The Town is committed to promoting census information and encouraging participation. We are also committed to partnering with our neighbors across Rutherford County to ensure an accurate and complete count is achieved.”

Mayor Reed encourages citizens to participate in events and initiatives that will raise overall awareness of the 2020 census and increase participation, including serving as census workers.

The census plans to hire roughly 2,000 people in Middle Tennessee and wants to hire workers who are residents of the city and county where they will work. To learn more about this temporary employment opportunity, call 1-855-JOB-2020 or visit www.2020census.gov/jobs.

Initial mailers for the 2020 census will go out in March. The census is safe and confidential. The Census Bureau is strictly prohibited from divulging any personal data to outside parties, including other government agencies. To learn more about the census, visit www.census.gov.