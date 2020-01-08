The 2020 Census is just a few months away and the U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up efforts to get the word out to make sure that every citizen counts.

Census Day is April 1, 2020 but the public will be able to start responding with their counts online, via phone or mail starting in March.

The U.S. Census Bureau is also looking to hire part-time local workers for the count. Interested citizens can join the 2020 Census team by applying online at www.2020census.gov/jobs. The temporary jobs start at $21/hour, have flexible hours, and come with paid training.

Billions of dollars in federal and state funding every year is allocated to communities based on the collected census data. In 2018, the City of La Vergne conducted its own Special Census. Final results recorded the total number of residents was 34,423, a 6% increase over the last federal census in 2010. The increase should bring in approximately $233,045 more in annual state shared revenue.

The last Census took place in 2010 and recorded roughly 308 million people. More than 635,000 temporary enumerators were hired for the Census that cost $13 billion, about $42 for each person counted. The Census Bureau is not allowed to publicly release any responses in any way that could identify a citizen.