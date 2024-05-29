Cement Truck Crashes in Front of Murfreesboro Factory

One outbound lane of NW Broad is closed due to a serious crash involving a cement truck and a car in front of the Vulcan Material Company Murfreeesboro Asphalt Plant.

The driver of the car has been taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The preliminary investigation indicates the cement truck was attempting to cross Broad and make a left turn when the collision happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

MPD Traffic Unit and FACT officers are investigating.

As of 11:30am, traffic is moving slowly. Find an alternate route.

