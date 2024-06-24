Murfreesboro’s Celebration Under the Stars Returns with Live Music & Fireworks

Join the City of Murfreesboro for Celebration Under the Stars on Thursday, July 4th at The Fountains.

This incredible event, brought to you by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and Middle Tennessee Electric, has quickly become one of the best places to spend your 4th of July. There will be great music, lots of fun and amazing fireworks!

Schedule of events:

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – DJ Music

7:30 pm- Live entertainment by Craig Campbell

9 pm-Fireworks Show

For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.

