Celebrating Five Years at the Franklin HQ: United Communications Expands Fiber Network

United Communications recently marked a significant milestone—the fifth anniversary of its Franklin headquarters—with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony held on May 7th at their Berry Farms office. The event recognized the company’s continued growth in the region and the official launch of Phase 2 of its fiber deployment initiative in Franklin.

With a clear mission to bring fast, reliable internet to every corner of the community, United Communications continues to make significant progress toward a more connected Franklin. The company’s expansion efforts reflect its ongoing investment in advanced technology and its commitment to serving Middle Tennessee.

A Gathering of Community Leaders

The ceremony welcomed local dignitaries, ambassadors and members from Williamson Inc., and team members from United Communications and Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE), alongside other community stakeholders. Together, they celebrated United’s dedication to enhancing connectivity and digital infrastructure across the region.

During the event, United Communications CEO William Bradford spoke about the company’s deep roots in Franklin and its forward-looking vision. “Middle Tennessee runs on United Fiber, and as our region’s only local internet provider, we’re thrilled to celebrate our deep roots with our headquarters right here in Franklin,” said Bradford.

Advancing Fiber Connectivity in Franklin

As part of the celebration, United announced the beginning of Phase 2 of its fiber deployment in Franklin. This next phase aims to connect more than 3,000 additional homes and businesses to United’s high-speed fiber internet. The effort builds on a strong foundation—United already serves over 4,000 locations in Franklin alone.

The expansion is powered by the company’s innovative Stealth Fiber technology, which enables the use of existing underground conduits maintained by MTE. This approach helps accelerate deployment while minimizing disruption to neighborhoods and roadways, bringing fiber faster and more efficiently to the community.

Strengthening Community Ties

As a locally based company, United Communications remains deeply connected to the people and communities it serves. In addition to expanding its fiber network, the company provides free public Wi-Fi in historic downtown Franklin, offering even more ways for residents and visitors to stay connected.

“As a Middle Tennessee company, our commitment runs deep. We live here, we work here, and we’re investing here,” said Josh Lynch, COO of United Communications.

United currently serves more than 100,000 homes and businesses across Middle Tennessee, continuing to lead with innovation, personalized service, and a community-first mindset.

Building a Stronger Digital Future for Franklin

The fifth anniversary of United Communications’ Franklin headquarters is more than a company celebration—it reflects the company’s growing impact across the region. With new fiber expansions underway and a strong local presence, United is helping pave the way for Franklin’s continued growth, connectivity, and success.

To learn more about United Communications’ services and fiber availability in your area, visit united.net.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email