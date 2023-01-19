Celebrated Comedian Henry Cho to Perform In Murfreesboro

Henry Cho, known for his “clean comedy,” will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation.

Cho’s one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio and Pandora. As a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, he was recently the first comedian In 50 years to receive an Invitation to join The Opry.

The Murfreesboro shows, coordinated by Wild Goose Chase Events, will feature a cocktail hour prior to the 6:30pm and 9:00pm showtimes. All ticket sales benefit the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation, which supports children’s charities and high school Key Clubs In Rutherford County. To learn more and get tickets, visit borocomedy.com.