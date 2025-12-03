Celebrate the Holidays at the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer a variety of holiday-themed shopping events and programs for visitors to enjoy between now and the new year.

Additionally, the Museum Store has released a Holiday 2025 Catalog, featuring clothing, accessories and home décor, as well as items from Hatch Show Print, one of America’s oldest letterpress print shops. The 2026 Limited Edition Hatch Show Print Calendar is available separately here.

Shopping and Food events in the Museum and Hatch Show Print Stores

Saturday, Dec. 6

“Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott” Jewelry Event (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

The public can shop “The Change It! Collection,” the third chapter in this collaboration. Limited supply of gift boxes signed by Kendra Scott (with purchase — first come, first serve). Free necklace with purchase of $125 or more.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Loveless Cafe Jam Tasting (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Free while supplies last.)

Shoppers will sample the Loveless Café’s blackberry, peach and strawberry preserves and apple butter, which will be available to purchase in the Museum Store.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Hatch Show Print Ornaments (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Free while supplies last.)

Participants can add the final color to a commemorative Hatch Show Print paper ornament, designed and printed with the shop’s historic letterpress printing collection and using an antique press.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Free photos with Santa Claus (10 a.m. – 12 noon)

Free cookie decorating (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Visitors to the museum will receive one free sugar cookie to decorate in the museum’s Red Onion café.

Upcoming Programming for General Audiences and Families

Saturday, Dec. 6

Family Program: String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry (10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.)

Limited seating; Free; No purchase necessary.

Marionettes, rod puppetry, shadow animation and an ever-changing backdrop tell the story of country music as it relates to Nashville’s transformation into Music City. String City is an exciting story of country music’s evolving history told through nearly one hundred puppets, ranging from the Staple Singers to Johnny Cash to Taylor Swift. All String City shows will feature an in-person sign language interpreter and CART live captioning, provided by the Nashville Public Library’s Library Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The 10 a.m. performance will include special features for guests with sensory needs, such as adjusted light and sound levels.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Musician Spotlight: The McCrary Sisters (1 p.m.)

Program ticket required. Included with museum admission; Free to museum members.

During Musician Spotlights at the museum, session musicians, stage veterans and traditional country and bluegrass instrumentalists stop in to perform, share inside stories and tips, discuss their creative process and technique and take questions from the audience. The McCrary Sisters are an award-winning gospel vocal group influenced by classic soul, Americana, blues, rock and R&B music. Sisters Ann, Alfreda and Regina McCrary (along with their late sister Deborah) have recorded or performed with a wide range of acclaimed artists, including Gregg Allman, the Black Keys, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Patty Griffin, Dr. John, Jonny Lang, Delbert McClinton, Martina McBride, Buddy Miller, Maren Morris, Robert Randolph, Carrie Underwood, Widespread Panic, Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams Jr. and the Winans. In September, the Americana Music Association honored the McCrary Sisters with the Legacy of Americana Lifetime Achievement Award. Their numerous releases include their most recent album, 2025’s Love Is the Only Key, and 2019’s A Very McCrary Christmas.

Concert: Jon McLaughlin & Friends: Home for the Holidays (7:30 p.m.)

CMA Theater; Tickets on sale.

Jon McLaughlin & Friends: Home for the Holidays is an evening of music, stories and holiday cheer. McLaughlin brings to the stage his signature blend of heartfelt songwriting, masterful piano playing and soaring vocals — this time joined by a few very special guests for a festive, one-of-a-kind concert. McLaughlin will perform a mix of original holiday songs, classic Christmas favorites and fan-favorite hits from his celebrated career, which began with his 2007 major-label debut album, Indiana, and has since included chart-topping releases, national tours and film and television appearances. This year’s show features a stellar lineup of friends and collaborators, including “American Idol” winner Kris Allen, acclaimed pop-soul singer-songwriter David Davis and Broadway star Morgan James. Together, they’ll deliver unforgettable performances, harmonies and holiday magic.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Family Program: Mirrorball New Year’s Celebration (10 – 12 noon drop-in)

Included with museum admission; Free to museum members.

For her eighth studio album, folklore, Taylor Swift wrote a song comparing herself to a sparkling, spinning mirrorball. Mirrorballs are often used to celebrate and ring in a new year; the large mirrorball in Times Square has been dropped on New Year’s Eve every year since 1907. Create your own miniature mirrorball to celebrate 2026. (All ages)

More to Do at the Museum

Young explorer and sensory bags, scavenger hunts, coloring pages and gallery interactives are always available.

Visitors to the museum will also be able to explore current exhibitions including the museum’s newest exhibition, Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising, exploring the emergence of Muscle Shoals as a recording epicenter in the 1960s and 1970s and spotlighting its enduring cultural impact. Other current exhibitions include American Currents: State of the Music; Country’s Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100; Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker; Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails; and Rosanne Cash: Time Is a Mirror.

The Haley Gallery at the museum is currently presenting LIKE YOU KNOW, an exhibition showcasing the works of American artist, art director, illustrator and puppeteer Wayne White. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public through Jan. 9, 2026, features 14 new “word paintings” by White, in addition to sketches and abstracts from his sketchbook. White’s word paintings feature oversized, three-dimensional text imaginatively integrated into vintage landscape reproductions.

Parking Discount

Museum visitors now can park at Walk of Fame Park Garage (161 4th Ave. S.) or the SoBro Tower Garage (210 3rd Ave. S.) for a flat rate of $15 (up to 3 hours) or $25 (up to 6 hours). This offer is valid daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. with validation from the museum. Museum members will receive an additional $5 off the already discounted rate ($10 up to 3 hours, $20 up to 6 hours). Museum guests can visit the Info Desk for more information.

Locals

Added resources are offered for those living in Nashville-Davidson and bordering counties. The Community Counts program provides free and discounted admission opportunities, and details are provided on the museum’s Local Admission webpage.

Tickets

Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers a variety of family and public programs.

