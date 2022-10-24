Monday, October 24, 2022
Celebrate the Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Cannonsburgh Village has just the thing for all ages! Come out to the Halloween Festival. This free event will have trick or treating, food trucks, vendors, music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best…or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. Leashed pets welcome!

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, October 29th
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Cannonsburgh Village
312 Front Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129

