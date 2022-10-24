Celebrate the Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Cannonsburgh Village has just the thing for all ages! Come out to the Halloween Festival. This free event will have trick or treating, food trucks, vendors, music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best…or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. Leashed pets welcome!

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, October 29th

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Cannonsburgh Village

312 Front Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37129