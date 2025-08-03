Celebrate the End of Summer with Nashville Zoo’s Zzzoofari Slumber

Nashville Zoo’s Fall Zzzoofari Slumber returns Saturday, August 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the next day. The annual fall event features a unique overnight camping experience where the wild things are! Guests will slumber under the stars just a short distance away from the snoozing animals. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Zoo’s website.

Zzzoofari Slumber is recommended for families with kids ages 4-12 years old. Guests can enjoy select animal habitats, an animal show, the Jungle Gym, campfire treats, free 4D Theater, zip line, and carousel rides during the evening and breakfast the next morning. Campers also receive free entry to the Zoo on Sunday.

For more information about Zzzoofari Slumber and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/fall-slumber.

