Sunday, February 8, 2026
Celebrate Sweetness at the Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Event at Oflow

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
40
Valentines-Day-Cookie-Decorating
Photo from Oflow Facebook

Oflow (115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN) will host a Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Event on Saturday, February 14th, 2026, from 8 am – 12 pm.

Start the day with cookie decorating for your sweetheart! Whether it’s for your partner, parents, teachers, friends, or your pet, stop in!

Grab a cookie or three ($5 for 1 or $10 for 3) – you create memories, and we clean up the mess! No reservations needed! Just show up!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Event, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

