Celebrate Sweetness at the Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Event at Oflow

Oflow (115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN) will host a Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Event on Saturday, February 14th, 2026, from 8 am – 12 pm.

Start the day with cookie decorating for your sweetheart! Whether it’s for your partner, parents, teachers, friends, or your pet, stop in!

Grab a cookie or three ($5 for 1 or $10 for 3) – you create memories, and we clean up the mess! No reservations needed! Just show up!

