Celebrate NYE at the Westin Nashville

On Wednesday, December 31, the L27 Rooftop Lounge at the Westin Nashville (807 Clark Place, Nashville) will transform into an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration with panoramic views, a bevy of beverage options, and high-energy DJ sets from Nashville favorites Logan Garrett and AyDamn. Guests can sip, savor, and take in the last moments of the year before raising a glass for a midnight toast to the year ahead.
General admission tickets are $50 per person and include access beginning at 7 PM with Logan Garrett kicking off the night, a 10 PM performance by AyDamn, and a festive midnight countdown and toast. The party continues until 1 AM. Find tickets here.
For those looking to turn the night into a full experience, The Westin Nashville is offering a special Cheers to 2026 overnight package, complete with accommodations and two tickets to the rooftop celebration. Find details here.
