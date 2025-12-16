Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Miranda Lambert’s and Lainey Wilson’s Broadway Hotspots

Tickets are on sale now for New Year’s Eve celebrations at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening as they count down to midnight and ring in 2026 on Broadway. Tickets will be required for entry to all destinations as noted and can be purchased on the venue’s website.

New Year’s Eve at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa features full venue access, including the Main Floor dining room, where food will be available for purchase until midnight, and the Cantina rooftop. Guests can enjoy live music until 10 p.m. and a DJ set until close. Tickets can be purchased here. VIP tables can be purchased here.

New Year’s Eve at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up features full venue access, including Main Floor, Rooftop and Bayou Keys Piano Bar. Live entertainment from 7 p.m. to close with a DJ set on the Rooftop from 10 p.m. to close. Food will be available in the main dining room until 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

About TC Restaurant Group

TC Restaurant Group serves as the trusted operator and partner to multiple entertainment and dining venues in Downtown Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Concepts include Posty’s, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, Bayou Keys, and more.

