Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day July 29, 2025

Here’s a roundup of some of the best National Chicken Wing Day specials you won’t want to miss this year. Valid only at participating locations, while supplies last, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Applebee’s is bringing back a fan-favorite deal for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29! For one day only, when you order Boneless Wings or Classic Bone-In Wings for To Go or Delivery through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s app, you’ll get a second order absolutely free. Just use promo code WINGDAY25 at checkout and double up on the flavor – no extra charge.

Buffalo Wild Wings offers 6 free wings on National Chicken Wing Day, July 29 – just use code FREEWINGS with a minimum $10 purchase.

Popeyes has three ways you can extend your National Chicken Wing Day festivities. Through Sunday, Aug. 3, when you order in stores, with any purchase of a 6-piece Bone-In Wings, you can get a free 6-piece order free.

Twin Peaks is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with a mouthwatering deal: buy six wings, get six free! Choose any style you like – bone-in, boneless, breaded, or naked – just excluding the Smoked & Grilled wings.

Wingstop is giving you 5 free Boneless or Classic Wings with your chicken order – just add them to your cart and use code FREEWINGS at checkout to celebrate like a first-round pick.

7-Eleven Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs have a pair of BOGO deals on July 29 – buy an 8-piece order of Boneless Wings and get eight free, or buy five Bone-in Wings and get five free.

Whataburger Within the Whataburger App on July 29 find a deal for buy one, 9-piece order of WhataWings and get another order of the boneless wings free. You can also order online, but first time users of the app also get a free Whataburger.

Zaxbys Members of the Zax Rewardz loyalty program have a BOGO offer from Monday, July 28, to Sunday, Aug. 3. In the app, you will find a deal getting you 10 free Boneless Wings when you buy 10 (limit one per customer).

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email