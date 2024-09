Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at SONIC Drive-in

National Cheeseburger Day is this week! On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, and SONIC Drive-In will have some delicious offerings.

$1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger: For a limited time, fans can get this classic cheeseburger for under $2!

SONIC Smasher: A premium, hand-smashed cheeseburger that’s available for a fast-food price. SONIC just released the new Double and Triple SONIC Smasher cheeseburgers last month, offering an elevated burger experience that fans would expect at a sit-down burger restaurant, but for only $7!

Half-Price SONIC Cheeseburgers on Sept 17: For those looking to celebrate early, SONIC offers half-price SONIC Cheeseburgers after 5pm every Tuesday!

Source: SONIC Drive-In

