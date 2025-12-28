Celebrate Learn a Foreign Language Month by Starting Your Bilingual Journey

There are more than 7,000 languages spoken in the world, according to World Economic Forum. Twenty-three of these make up the native language of more than four billion people of the seven million plus inhabiting the earth. More than a billion speak Chinese. Spanish is next with three hundred and ninety-nine million speakers, and English is third with three hundred and thirty-five million speakers. With the increase of globalism, it is becoming more of a necessity to know a second language. End the year by starting to learn a foreign language during the month of December, which is Learn a Foreign Language month. Or make a New Year’s Resolution to learn a new language!

In the United States, the ability to speak more than one language is a big plus in the job market. “In a globalized economy, more businesses are expanding into international markets and employers increasingly want staff who can connect with customers in their own language,” says an article on World Economic Forum. “Listing a range of languages on your resume/CV will help you stand out from the competition for the job. Once you’ve landed the role, it’s also likely that additional language skills will mean you can command a higher salary, say the European Commission researchers.”

The University of the Potomac reports, “there are tangible benefits to being bilingual—it can improve your brain and memory functions, boost your creativity and self-esteem, help in your career opportunities, as well as increase your understanding of the language you already speak.” It stimulates your brain, “While your brain is trying to keep up with the new language’s complexities and take in the new patterns, new developments are happening in the brain. Just like muscles, the brain gets stronger and bigger the more you put it to use.”

English is derived from many languages. Alligator comes from the Spanish word ‘el lagarto’ meaning ‘lizard, ‘gung-ho’ has Chinese roots, ‘bistro’ is French-derived, and ‘tariff’ is derived from Arabic. And a majority of these languages come from the same Indo-European roots.

While digital technology is breaking down language barriers, even the most complex translation tools have barely scratched the surface of human linguistic diversity. For example, Google only translates about 130 languages.

The United States, where there are between 350 and 430 languages spoken, is one of the most linguistically diverse countries on Earth, according to the nonprofit service Translators Without Borders. There is a growing share, 21.6%, of U.S. households speaking languages other than English. However, 78.4% of the country’s population only speaks English at home.

Bilingual statistics show that at least half of the global population is now bilingual. To compete in this growing bilingual world, it is becoming more and more important to learn an additional language.

“Learning a second language is a valuable investment in yourself that can provide numerous benefits, from enhancing cognitive abilities to broadening career opportunities and facilitating cultural exchange,” says an article by University of the Potomac. “By exploring the world through language, you can gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for different perspectives and cultures.”

