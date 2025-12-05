Celebrate Holiday Tradition at the 42nd Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes in Murfreesboro

The community is invited to usher in the holiday season with a special Christmastime tour of homes at the 42nd Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

This special holiday tradition will take you through Murfreesboro’s East Main Street Historic District, to some historic homes on adjoining streets, and then to Oaklands Mansion. Oaklands Mansion will be dressed in all its holiday splendor.

You are welcome to drive yourself and park on the street sides, following all City of Murfreesboro parking regulations. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion and Oaklands Park. The Visitors Center lot is designated for guests with ADA needs. The City of Murfreesboro no longer allows parking on the grass at Oaklands Mansion or Oaklands Park.

The 42nd Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes will feature several historic homes, churches, and Oaklands Mansion.

Murfreesboro Little Theatre members will be found throughout the mansion sharing short stories and special tidbits of information about the historic structure. Oakland’s staff and board members will also be present to greet you and further discuss this nationally registered historic site and its impact on our community.

Elaine Winters and Rob Pearcy from The Home Sweet Home Band will play Christmas standards and old holiday favorites. Oaklands Museum Shop will be open for unique holiday shopping.

Food trucks will be parked at Oaklands Mansion as well as a self-serve s’mores bar (weather permitting).

Mrs. Claus will be sharing cookies in Maney Hall and collecting toy donations for Give a Little Christmas. They are a group of artists for community transformation who help spread Christmas magic by providing gifts for kids. They focus on families with last-minute emergencies and temporary setbacks.

Also in Maney Hall, the Tennessee Valley Winds will play two 45-minute sets starting at 4:00 PM.

Admission is $30.00 per adult and $10.00 per student ages 6-12. The evening is free for ages 5 and under. Please purchase admission online or in the museum shop by 4:00 PM on Friday, December 13th.

