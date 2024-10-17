Celebrate Diversity at the “Love Your Neighbor” Event in Murfreesboro

A heartwarming, free gathering event is coming to Murfreesboro to bring community together and celebrate wonderful diversity! No matter your faith, race, ethnicity, or background, the Love Your Neighbor event is all about unity and joy.

On the last weekend of October, Civic Plaza in downtown Murfreesboro will transform into a vibrant showcase of cultures. Various stations will be set up to highlight unique heritages, featuring delicious food, beautiful decorations, and interesting information from different countries.

This event will be a day filled with music, dancing, and plenty of fun activities for kids of all ages! Enjoy henna, airbrush tattoos, face painting, and more. And don’t miss out on the excitement of prizes for the best overall station, best food, and best fashion, determined by popular vote and judges’ picks.

Confirmed Countries Represented:

– Afghanistan

– Bosnia

– China

– Egypt

– El Salvador

– Gambia

– Guyana

– Iraq

– Jordan

– Kurdistan

– Lebanon

– Mexico

– Nepal

– Nigeria

– Pakistan

– Palestine

– Puerto Rico

– Saudi Arabia

– Syria

– Yemen

And more to come!

Performers and Activities Include:

– Saint Rose Folklore Ballet

– Palestinian Dabka

– Mi Cielito Lindo Group

– Mizoram Nepal Bamboo Dance

– Cripple Creek Cloggers

If you’re interested in hosting a station, sign up here. Local nonprofits are also welcome to set up tables to share their important work with the community. Tables are free, but you’ll need to bring your own tent and supplies. Reserve your spot by RSVPing here.

For more information, visit here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email