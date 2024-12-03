Celebrate Christmas in Historic Downtown Murfreesboro with Tree Lighting, Carriage Rides & More

Celebrate Christmas in historic downtown Murfreesboro on December 6th from 5:00-8:00 PM.

The event features tree lighting, live performances and so much more.

Here are the details:

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Activities:

– Christmas Tree Lighting on the east side of the historic Rutherford County Courthouse (approx. 6:45pm – 7:00pm)

Come early and be ready to see Santa walk out on stage. He will read a story to the children and then turn the lights on while everyone sings “Silent Night” together!

– Carriage Rides ($20 to fill a carriage)

Once again, you will have the opportunity to take a horse and buggy ride around the historic downtown area from 5:00-8:00 PM. Carriage rides cost $20 to fill a carriage. Rides take around ten minutes. Children can sit in laps to squeeze more people in!

Carriage rides will be available in the parking lot of the old Bank of America building, which is on the corner of East Main Street and South Spring Street. Cash or cards are accepted.

– Free Photos with Santa

Starting at 7:00 PM, you can get in line to get your photo of Santa inside the historic Rutherford County Courthouse FOR FREE!

Volunteers from Read to Succeed will entertain little ones with story time as they wait in line to tell Santa what they want this Christmas season.

If you don’t want to wait in line come back the following three Saturdays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Rutherford County Courthouse.

– “The Christmas Carol” (Jim Carrey version) will be showing on the big screen at about 7:30pm, while Santa is in the courthouse for free pictures until 9pm. Kids’ activities, live reindeer and food trucks throughout the night.

– Live Stage Performances

Entertainment Lineup

Starting at 6:00 PM, performances from community schools and organizations will be on stage for your entertainment. All brought to you in the Christmas Spirit, this program will last approximately 45 minutes to one hour. Standing room only occurs downtown around the stage, but the square streets are closed to allow for safety and the large crowd to spread out onto the street. A large screen is attached to the stage to allow for viewing from further away.

The show begins at 6:00 PM, with Emcee Kara Kemp and Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr welcoming attendees!

The Center for the Arts will then perform a few acts from their “White Christmas” production, playing for a limited time in December.

Watch out for “Elf-Dar,” who tells us by “RADAR” where Santa and his sled are on their route to visit downtown Murfreesboro for the tree lighting. We will get updates between acts from our Elf-Dar, informing kids on how close Santa is to coming on stage!

Next in the entertainment line-up is a special City/County School Choir that performs on stage together. The schools that make up this choir for 2024 include (County) Plainview Elementary, Stewarts Creek Elementary, and (City) Black Fox Elementary, Siegel Elementary. This unique choir is led by volunteer choir directors Stacy Ray and Amy Swanson.

Oakland Middle School Show Choir will bring their Holiday Dancers on stage led by teacher and instructor Jacque Spintzykf. Little ones will enjoy the magical dancing and singing!

At this point in the evening, the Elf-Dar will show everyone that Santa is right over the roof of the courthouse!! Special Elf guests will bring Santa himself to the stage to welcome everyone and read a short story to the kids.

