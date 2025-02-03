Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Host Valentine’s Moon Hike

Cedars of Lebanon State Park will host a Valentine’s Moon Hike.

EVENT DETAILS:

February 14

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Meet at: Nature Center

Price:

$0.00 Attendee($0)

$1.00 Attendee+donation($1)

$5.00 Attendee+donation($5)

$10.00 Attendee+donation($10)

$20.00 Attendee+donation($20)

Join Park Ranger Bridgers at the Nature Center at 7:00 pm to take a stroll under the moonlight with that someone special. It can be anyone.

Dress for the cold weather and bring flashlights (red lights preferred) and wear sturdy shoes.

Donations are appreciated and welcomed. Donations will go towards maintenance and upkeep of the park.

The event will be canceled for inclement weather.

Register for the event here.

