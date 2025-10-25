Cedar Glade Brews to Host Post-Halloween Party

Bill Steber brings his own flavor of spooky and off-the-wall fun to the taproom at Cedar Glade Brews (906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129) every Halloween! It is always a good time! Don’t miss it on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at 7 pm to shake off the Halloween hangover and party down with us!!

Costumes are optional but encouraged!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Halloween Hangover Party, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email